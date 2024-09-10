PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wNTM4S045WTdRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTA1MzhLTjlZN1EnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Alabama basketball earns commitment from four-star SF Amari Allen

Jack Knowlton • TideIllustrated
Staff Writer

Alabama basketball is off and running in the Class of 2025. The Crimson Tide landed a commitment from four-star Class of 2025 shooting guard Amari Allen on Thursday.

Allen is the No 52 player in the country and the No. 21 small forward in 2025. He picked the Crimson Tide over Nevada, Mississippi State, UCF, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

The blue-chip small forward hails from Alabama coach Nate Oats' home state of Wisconsin. Allen played for IMG Academy last season but returned home and will spend his senior season at Ashwabenon High School.

Allen took an official visit to Alabama on Aug. 30 for Alabama football's first home game of the season. He also took OVs to Minnesota, Nevada and Mississippi State before announcing his decision.

Oats and Alabama assistant Preston Murphy have continued their strong momentum on the recruiting trail in 2025 after signing the No. 3 overall class in 2024. The Crimson Tide brought in five stars Derrion Reid and Aiden Sherell, along with four-star prospects Naas Cunningham and Labaron Philon in that group.

Harper's analysis

Alabama basketball analyst Jordan Harper gives his take on Alabama's first pledge in the 2025 class.

“Amari Allen is a high ceiling prospect with solid size at 6’7 200 lb. He has a nice repeatable shot motion with versatility on the defensive end. He reminds me a lot of Kris Parker and Naas Cunningham in the way that he could be a guy that develops into a key role, but needs development. Solid first commitment in the 2025 cycle.”

