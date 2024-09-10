Alabama basketball earns commitment from four-star SF Amari Allen
Alabama basketball is off and running in the Class of 2025. The Crimson Tide landed a commitment from four-star Class of 2025 shooting guard Amari Allen on Thursday.
Allen is the No 52 player in the country and the No. 21 small forward in 2025. He picked the Crimson Tide over Nevada, Mississippi State, UCF, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
The blue-chip small forward hails from Alabama coach Nate Oats' home state of Wisconsin. Allen played for IMG Academy last season but returned home and will spend his senior season at Ashwabenon High School.
Allen took an official visit to Alabama on Aug. 30 for Alabama football's first home game of the season. He also took OVs to Minnesota, Nevada and Mississippi State before announcing his decision.
Oats and Alabama assistant Preston Murphy have continued their strong momentum on the recruiting trail in 2025 after signing the No. 3 overall class in 2024. The Crimson Tide brought in five stars Derrion Reid and Aiden Sherell, along with four-star prospects Naas Cunningham and Labaron Philon in that group.
Harper's analysis
Alabama basketball analyst Jordan Harper gives his take on Alabama's first pledge in the 2025 class.
“Amari Allen is a high ceiling prospect with solid size at 6’7 200 lb. He has a nice repeatable shot motion with versatility on the defensive end. He reminds me a lot of Kris Parker and Naas Cunningham in the way that he could be a guy that develops into a key role, but needs development. Solid first commitment in the 2025 cycle.”