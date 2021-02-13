The Alabama men’s basketball team moved to 17-5 overall and 12-1 in SEC play with a dominating 115-82 win over Georgia on Saturday. The Crimson Tide led 51-38 at half and finished out with a 33 point win over the Bulldogs. Herb Jones led Alabama with 21 points, Josh Primo had 19, Jaden Shackelford added 18, and John Petty had 13.

Petty became the greatest three point shooter in program history having set the school record in three pointers made, three pointers attempted, and most three pointers made in a single game.

Earlier in the day, CBS Sports released their March Madness tournament projections and listed Alabama as a number two seed. Alabama basketball will travel to College Station, Texas on Wednesday, February 17 for another SEC matchup with Texas A&M.

Incredible shooting from Alabama

Alabama was 18 of 30 from the three point line (60%) and was 36 of 56 from the field (64.3%).

Did you know

Alabama scored a season high 115 points in their win over Georgia

Next Up:

at Texas A&M on February 17

