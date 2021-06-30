Alabama basketball could see two notable departures

Alabama basketball could be without two more of its stars from last season following an eventful string of announcements Wednesday night.

The news began with Joshua Primo telling ESPN that he will elect to keep his name in this year’s NBA Draft and hire an agent, forgoing his college eligibility. Minutes later, Stadium reported that Jaden Shackelford is entering his name in the transfer portal while also keeping his name in the NBA Draft process.

Primo played in 30 games for Alabama last season, making 19 starts. The 6-foot-6, 190-pound wing averaged 8.1 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 43.1 percent from the floor and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc. His best performance of the season came during a 105-75 victory over LSU where he scored 22 points while connecting on 6 of 8 shots from beyond the arc.

"Going into this draft, it was a test-the-waters situation, but as time went on and I continued to get feedback, it became more real each and every day," Primo told ESPN. "I'm ready to help a winning franchise. I talked to Coach [Nate] Oats a lot. He wants what's best for me and is right behind me."

Shackelford played in 31 games, making 19 starts while leading Alabama with 14.0 points per game. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard also averaged 3.8 rebounds while shooting 41 percent from the floor and 34.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Alabama also loses four seniors from last year's team, including SEC Player of the Year Herbert Jones as well as John Petty Jr., Jordan Bruner and Alex Reese. In addition, redshirt senior James Rojas suffered a knee injury that is expected to keep him out of the non-conference portion of this season's schedule.