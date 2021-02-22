 Where Alabama basketball is ranked in the polls
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-22 11:11:42 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Alabama basketball continues to climb in latest rankings

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) drives against against Vanderbilt Commodores guard Maxwell Evans (3) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Photo | Imagn
Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Alabama basketball began what could be a memorable week on a positive note. The Crimson Tide moved up two spots to No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25, its highest ranking of the season and best since December of 2006.

Alabama (18-5, 13-1 in the SEC) had its game at Texas A&M postponed last week before surviving an upset bid to Vanderbilt in a 82-78 victory over the Commodores on Saturday inside of Coleman Coliseum. The Tide currently holds a 3.5-game lead over No. 20 Arkansas and LSU in the SEC standings. Alabama can clinch its first regular-season conference title since 2002 with a victory over the Razorbacks on Wednesday in Fayetteville, Ark.

Alabama sits at No. 8 in the NET rankings used by the NCAA tournament selection committee. The Tide is currently 7-3 against Quadrant 1 opponents and 5-2 against Quadrant 2 teams. The Tide’s road game against Arkansas on Wednesday will serve as a Quadrant 1 game as the Razorbacks rank No. 26 in the NET rankings. Tipoff for that matchup is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN 2.

The Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll is set to be released later Monday afternoon.

National basketbal polls
Rank Associated Press Top 25 Coaches Poll

1

Gonzaga, 22-0 (60 first-place votes)


2

Baylor, 17-0 (4)


3

Michigan, 16-1


4

Ohio State, 18-5

5

Illinois, 16-5

6

Alabama, 18-5

7

Oklahoma, 14-5

8

Villanova, 14-3

9

Iowa, 17-6

10

West Virginia, 15-6

11

Florida State, 13-3

12

Houston, 18-3

13

Creighton, 16-5

14

Texas, 13-6

15

Virginia, 15-5

16

Virginia Tech, 14-4

17

Kansas, 17-7

18

Texas Tech, 14-7

19

Southern California, 18-4

20

Arkansas, 17-5

21

Loyola, 19-4

22

San Diego State, 17-4

23

Wisconsin, 16-8

24

Missouri, 14-6

25

Tennessee, 15-6
