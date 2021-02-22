Alabama basketball began what could be a memorable week on a positive note. The Crimson Tide moved up two spots to No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25, its highest ranking of the season and best since December of 2006. Alabama also moved up two spots to No. 7 in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.

Alabama (18-5, 13-1 in the SEC) had its game at Texas A&M postponed last week before surviving an upset bid to Vanderbilt in a 82-78 victory over the Commodores on Saturday inside of Coleman Coliseum. The Tide currently holds a 3.5-game lead over No. 20 Arkansas and LSU in the SEC standings. Alabama can clinch its first regular-season conference title since 2002 with a victory over the Razorbacks on Wednesday in Fayetteville, Ark.

Alabama sits at No. 8 in the NET rankings used by the NCAA tournament selection committee. The Tide is currently 7-3 against Quadrant 1 opponents and 5-2 against Quadrant 2 teams. The Tide’s road game against Arkansas on Wednesday will serve as a Quadrant 1 game as the Razorbacks rank No. 26 in the NET rankings. Tipoff for that matchup is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN 2.