Alabama basketball continues to climb in latest rankings
Alabama basketball began what could be a memorable week on a positive note. The Crimson Tide moved up two spots to No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25, its highest ranking of the season and best since December of 2006. Alabama also moved up two spots to No. 7 in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.
Alabama (18-5, 13-1 in the SEC) had its game at Texas A&M postponed last week before surviving an upset bid to Vanderbilt in a 82-78 victory over the Commodores on Saturday inside of Coleman Coliseum. The Tide currently holds a 3.5-game lead over No. 20 Arkansas and LSU in the SEC standings. Alabama can clinch its first regular-season conference title since 2002 with a victory over the Razorbacks on Wednesday in Fayetteville, Ark.
Alabama sits at No. 8 in the NET rankings used by the NCAA tournament selection committee. The Tide is currently 7-3 against Quadrant 1 opponents and 5-2 against Quadrant 2 teams. The Tide’s road game against Arkansas on Wednesday will serve as a Quadrant 1 game as the Razorbacks rank No. 26 in the NET rankings. Tipoff for that matchup is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN 2.
|Rank
|Associated Press Top 25
|Coaches Poll
|
1
|
Gonzaga, 22-0 (60 first-place votes)
|
Gonzaga, 22-0 (27 first-place votes)
|
2
|
Baylor, 17-0 (4)
|
Baylor, 17-0 (4)
|
3
|
Michigan, 16-1
|
Michigan, 16-1 (1)
|
4
|
Ohio State, 18-5
|
Illinois, 16-5
|
5
|
Illinois, 16-5
|
Ohio State, 18-5
|
6
|
Alabama, 18-5
|
Villanova, 14-3
|
7
|
Oklahoma, 14-5
|
Alabama, 18-5
|
8
|
Villanova, 14-3
|
Oklahoma, 14-5
|
9
|
Iowa, 17-6
|
Florida State, 13-3
|
10
|
West Virginia, 15-6
|
Houston, 18-3
|
11
|
Florida State, 13-3
|
Creighton, 16-5
|
12
|
Houston, 18-3
|
Iowa, 17-6
|
13
|
Creighton, 16-5
|
West Virginia, 15-6
|
14
|
Texas, 13-6
|
Virginia, 15-5
|
15
|
Virginia, 15-5
|
Virginia Tech, 14-4
|
16
|
Virginia Tech, 14-4
|
Texas, 13-6
|
17
|
Kansas, 17-7
|
Texas Tech, 14-7
|
18
|
Texas Tech, 14-7
|
Southern California, 18-4
|
19
|
Southern California, 18-4
|
Kansas, 17-7
|
20
|
Arkansas, 17-5
|
Arkansas, 17-5
|
21
|
Loyola, 19-4
|
Oklahoma State, 14-6
|
22
|
San Diego State, 17-4
|
Loyola, 19-4
|
23
|
Wisconsin, 16-8
|
Oregon, 14-4
|
24
|
Missouri, 14-6
|
Wisconsin, 16-8
|
25
|
Tennessee, 15-6
|
San Diego State, 17-4