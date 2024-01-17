Nate Oats won’t face any fines or suspension after putting his hands on Missouri forward Aidan Shaw on Tuesday night. However, the SEC did publicly reprimand the Alabama head coach Wednesday afternoon.

Oats made contact with Shaw following a scuffle in front of Alabama’s bench during the Crimson Tide’s 93-75 victory over Missouri. The incident occurred after a tie-up between Missouri guard Anthony Robinson II and Alabama guard Aaron Estrada. After the two separated Oats got off the bench to shove Shaw away from his players.

“Nate Oats’ actions were unacceptable and violated the expectations for conduct and sportsmanship as established by the membership of the Southeastern Conference,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a conference release. “Under no circumstances should a coach make intentional contact with a student-athlete on an opposing team.”

Following Tuesday’s game, Oats said he apologized to Shaw and Missouri coach Dennis Gates.

The SEC's reprimand cited a preseason memorandum from the commissioner related to sportsmanship that states, “Coaches and institutional personnel shall provide favorable examples in appearance, conduct, language, and sportsmanship. Behavior shall reflect the high standards of honor and dignity that characterize participation in a collegiate setting. Examples of conduct from coaches and institutional personnel that fall short of these expectations include, but are not limited to, directing hostile comments or gestures toward a student-athlete on the opposing team.” Additionally, the Memorandum advised coaches that, in the event of an altercation during the game, “coaches should make every reasonable effort to engage with the student-athletes from their team (rather than the student-athletes and coaches from the opposing team).”

In addition, the SEC stated that Oats' actions were in violation of SEC Bylaw 10.5 related to Conduct and Sportsmanship.

SEC Bylaw 10.5.1 states "All institutional staff members and student-athletes of a member institution, shall conduct themselves with honesty and good sportsmanship. Their behavior shall at all times reflect the standards of honor and dignity that characterize participation in the collegiate setting. For intercollegiate athletics to promote the character development of participants, to enhance the integrity of higher education and to promote civility in society, coaches, student-athletes and all others associated with these athletics programs and events should adhere to such fundamental values as honor, respect, fairness, civility, honesty and responsibility. These values should be manifest not only in athletics participation but also in the broad spectrum of activities affecting the athletics program."