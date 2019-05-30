All teams face adversity at one point or another during the season. For Alabama basketball, missing last year’s NCAA tournament and being beaten in the NIT first round was enough adversity for Alabama’s Athletic Director Greg Byrne to make a change to the head coaching position.

Out is Avery Johnson who was 75-62 at Alabama from 2015-19 reaching the NCAA tournament just one time during his four-season tenure and in steps Nate Oats. Oats at 44-years of age he has been a head coach at the college level for just four-seasons, all with Buffalo where he led the Bulls to three trips to the NCAA tournament. Oats spoke about adversity on Wednesday during the SEC Spring Meetings.

“Look, in life, in general, you're going to have adversity hit you and if every time you have adversity hit you, you run from it, we're not really helping you grow as men,” said Oats. This week Alabama saw their second departure from the roster this month as Tevin Mack announced he would enter the NCAA transfer portal, just one week after Diante Wood announced he would be transferring from Alabama to Jacksonville.

“I think you just got to be aware of the fact that guys have the ability to leave more and more and they've got more people in their ear that are telling them to leave as soon as there's any adverse situation. I mean, some guys are going to go now play for their third and fourth coach. So at some point you can't run from adversity every single time there's some adversity in your life.”

Oats has made it clear since his arrival in Tuscaloosa on March 27, that he wants to play fast. Last season at Buffalo the Bulls scored 84.4 points per game which was the sixth highest average in the Country.

“We added Beetle Bolden who can really shoot. We've gotten some athletes that can run a little bit, James Rojas is a really skilled four that can kind of be multi-dimensional. He's a tough kid. I think we need a little bit toughness and he's a winner so we added some pieces. But again part of it too is just teaching these guys how we want to play.”

The Crimson Tide return sophomore point guard Kira Lewis who earned SEC All-Freshman honors after leading the Crimson Tide in scoring (13.6 points per game), assists (2.9 per game) and minutes (31.6 per game). The Tide also return John Petty at guard who averaged (10.2) points per game, Herbert Jones a guard/forward that at 6-foot-7, 206 points took (17) charges last season with (32) steals and had (20) blocks, Alex Reese returns and at 6-foot-9, 238 pounds he shot 37.5 percent beyond the arch, Galin Smith returns for his junior season and at 6-foot-9, 245 pounds Smith looks to have a bigger role with the departure of Donta Hall.

Javian Fleming was listed on the roster last year at 6-foot-9, 287 pounds, this spring he’s down to 253 pounds and looks much more athletic.

“Herb Jones in transition is as good as any wing you're going to see when you get him going in transition fours open and spread. Kira Lewis is one of the fastest point guards in the country, John Petty can really shoot and we need shooting to space the floor. We like to space Alex Reese as a big that can space the floor and shoot. Everybody looks our offensive numbers at Buffalo and they were really good, we were top five in the country scoring each the last two years, but a lot of why we won, was just our toughness our defense. I think we finished 31st in defensive efficiency. So we were in the top 30 in offense and on defense.”