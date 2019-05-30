Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats provides insight on new Tide roster
Free 30-Days | Newsletter | Twitter | Facebook | Youtube | Instagram
Forums: TOC | Recruiting with Andrew Bone | Contact Us
All teams face adversity at one point or another during the season. For Alabama basketball, missing last year’s NCAA tournament and being beaten in the NIT first round was enough adversity for Alabama’s Athletic Director Greg Byrne to make a change to the head coaching position.
Don't Miss: Is Jahvon Quinerly next to sign with Alabama?
Out is Avery Johnson who was 75-62 at Alabama from 2015-19 reaching the NCAA tournament just one time during his four-season tenure and in steps Nate Oats. Oats at 44-years of age he has been a head coach at the college level for just four-seasons, all with Buffalo where he led the Bulls to three trips to the NCAA tournament. Oats spoke about adversity on Wednesday during the SEC Spring Meetings.
“Look, in life, in general, you're going to have adversity hit you and if every time you have adversity hit you, you run from it, we're not really helping you grow as men,” said Oats. This week Alabama saw their second departure from the roster this month as Tevin Mack announced he would enter the NCAA transfer portal, just one week after Diante Wood announced he would be transferring from Alabama to Jacksonville.
“I think you just got to be aware of the fact that guys have the ability to leave more and more and they've got more people in their ear that are telling them to leave as soon as there's any adverse situation. I mean, some guys are going to go now play for their third and fourth coach. So at some point you can't run from adversity every single time there's some adversity in your life.”
Oats has made it clear since his arrival in Tuscaloosa on March 27, that he wants to play fast. Last season at Buffalo the Bulls scored 84.4 points per game which was the sixth highest average in the Country.
“We added Beetle Bolden who can really shoot. We've gotten some athletes that can run a little bit, James Rojas is a really skilled four that can kind of be multi-dimensional. He's a tough kid. I think we need a little bit toughness and he's a winner so we added some pieces. But again part of it too is just teaching these guys how we want to play.”
The Crimson Tide return sophomore point guard Kira Lewis who earned SEC All-Freshman honors after leading the Crimson Tide in scoring (13.6 points per game), assists (2.9 per game) and minutes (31.6 per game). The Tide also return John Petty at guard who averaged (10.2) points per game, Herbert Jones a guard/forward that at 6-foot-7, 206 points took (17) charges last season with (32) steals and had (20) blocks, Alex Reese returns and at 6-foot-9, 238 pounds he shot 37.5 percent beyond the arch, Galin Smith returns for his junior season and at 6-foot-9, 245 pounds Smith looks to have a bigger role with the departure of Donta Hall.
Javian Fleming was listed on the roster last year at 6-foot-9, 287 pounds, this spring he’s down to 253 pounds and looks much more athletic.
“Herb Jones in transition is as good as any wing you're going to see when you get him going in transition fours open and spread. Kira Lewis is one of the fastest point guards in the country, John Petty can really shoot and we need shooting to space the floor. We like to space Alex Reese as a big that can space the floor and shoot. Everybody looks our offensive numbers at Buffalo and they were really good, we were top five in the country scoring each the last two years, but a lot of why we won, was just our toughness our defense. I think we finished 31st in defensive efficiency. So we were in the top 30 in offense and on defense.”
Scholarship Returners (Written by Tony Tsoukalas)
Kira Lewis Jr., point guard, So:
Lewis returns for his sophomore season after briefly putting his name in the NCAA transfer portal earlier this year. The 6-foot-3, 167-pound point guard was Alabama’s best player last season, earning SEC All-Freshman honors after leading the Crimson Tide in scoring (13.6 points per game), assists (2.9 per game) and minutes (31.6 per game). Lewis, who turned 18 last month, will need to step into more of a leadership role this season as he figures to be the driving force in Oats’ fast-paced attack.
John Petty Jr., guard, Jr:
Like Lewis, Petty also tested the transfer waters before Oats convinced him to return to Alabama. That could end up being one of Oats’ biggest recruiting pulls this offseason as the 6-foot-5, 197-pound guard has the potential to be the Crimson Tide’s most dangerous scorer. Petty averaged 10.2 points and shot 34.5 percent from beyond the arc last season. He’ll need to be a more consistent shooter to fully flourish in Oats’ attack.
Herbert Jones, guard/forward, Jr:
Jones was projected as a possible NBA Draft selection before last season. However, an underwhelming sophomore season has dampened some of the buzz surrounding his name. Listed at 6-foot-7, 206 pounds, Jones could be used as a point forward. He is also Alabama’s best defensive player and led the team in charges taken (17) and steals (32) while ranking second in blocks (20). If Jones is to reach his full potential, he’ll have to improve on the offensive end where he averaged just 6.4 points per game and shot 28.6 percent from beyond the arc.
Alex Reese, forward, Jr:
Reese is coming off a sophomore season which saw him average 6.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-9, 238-pound forward is one of the best 3-point shooters on the team and shot 37.5 percent beyond the arc. Reese should be one of the biggest beneficiaries of Oats’ playing style as he will be afforded more open looks from the perimeter. Depending on how well he does, he might transition into a starting role this season.
Galin Smith, forward, Jr:
While Oats generally likes his big men to be able to play outside, Smith returns as Alabama’s best post presence. The 6-foot-9, 245-pound junior should step into a bigger role with the departure of Donta Hall and will be relied on to provide defense in the post. Oats’ wide-open offense can also create one-on-one opportunities for Smith in the paint which could translate into points.
Javian Fleming-Davis, forward, R-Fr:
Fleming-Davis redshirted after suffering a knee injury in the preseason. The 6-foot-9. The 253-pound big man is a former three-star prospect and was rated as the No. 18 center in the 2018 class. He’ll look to add depth to Alabama’s frontcourt this season.
Recent Departures
Tevin Mack, guard/forward, R-Sr:
(Has Entered NCAA Transfer Portal)
Diante Wood, guard, R-Fr:
(Transferred to Jacksonville University)
Incoming Freshmen
Juwan Gary, forward, Fr:
Gary is the highest-rated member of Alabama’s 2019 class and a potential instant impact player at the next level. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound forward is rated as the No. 89 player overall. He’s a natural scorer who can drive to the basket or shoot from range.
Jalen Forbes, guard, Fr:
Forbes is the type of knock-down shooter that should strive in Oats’ offense. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound shooting guard is ranked as the No. 111 overall player in this year’s class. He’ll need to improve a bit on defense but could prove to be a quality option off the bench next season.
Jaden Shackelford, guard, Fr:
Shackelford is another high-scoring guard who can shoot from range. He’s also a good ball-handler and should develop into an exciting player at the next level.
Raymond Hawkins, center, Fr:
Hawkins was originally going to sign to play under Oats at Buffalo before following him to Alabama. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound center has toughness in the paint and a high motor. He’s also a good ball-handler and can drive to the basket. While he’s only rated as a three-star prospect, he should compete for playing time right away at Alabama.
New Grad Transfer
Beatle Bolden, point guard, (Grad transfer from West Virginia)
New JC Arrival
James Rojas, forward, Jr: (Committed to Alabama)
Who we're watching...
Jahvon Quinerly, point guard, So: (Undecided) | More scoop on Quinerly here
Quinerly is another potential high-profile transfer on Alabama’s radar. Quinerly would have to sit out next season upon transferring. However, the former five-star recruit would be worth the wait. Quinerly was rated as the No. 31 player overall in the 2018 class and is an extremely skilled ball-handler. He’s also a natural distributor and has a good basketball IQ, making him another potential replacement for Lewis if he decides to leave for the NBA.
Where they went
Trendon Watford, forward, Fr
Committed to LSU
RJ Cole, point guard, Jr
Committed to UConn