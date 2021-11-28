Alabama basketball closes out ESPN Events Invitational with win over Miami

Heading into its trip to Central Florida, No. 10 Alabama basketball hoped to be wrapping up play in the ESPN Events Invitational with a bigger matchup. Nevertheless, a 2-1 showing in the tournament isn’t a bad consolation prize.

Alabama concluded its play in the tournament Sunday, downing Miami 96-64. The win came after the Crimson Tide opened the tournament with a loss to Iona on Thursday before rebounding with a victory over Drake on Friday.

Alabama (6-1) slumped to another slow start as a string of early turnovers saw the Tide dig itself into an early deficit. Trailing 23-18 with 6:48 left in the half, head coach Nate Oats sparked some energy in his squad picking up his third technical foul of the season. The display of passion inspired a 17-7 run as the Tide went into the break with a 33-30 lead following a buzzer-beating 3 from Jahvon Quinerly.

Alabama continued the run to open up the second half, scoring the first seven points after the break to extend its lead to double digits. Miami (4-3) suffered a five-minute scoring drought over that span, missing a string of eight straight shots from the floor.

Keon Ellis played a major role in helping the Tide separate itself in the second, half, scoring eight straight points to increase Alabama’s advantage to 48-36 with 15:57 remaining. The senior shook off a rough showing in his previous two games to lead the Tide with 22 points on 8 of 11 shooting, including 5 of 6 from beyond the arc.

Alabama extended its lead to 27 points as part of a 19-2 run and never looked back as it cruised to a comfortable win.

The Tide forced 13 turnovers which it turned into 25 points. Alabama held a 42-23 advantage on the boards and a 38-28 edge in points in the paint. Alabama led 14-4 in offensive rebounds which resulted in a 15-4 advantage in second-chance points.

After struggling from beyond the arc earlier in the tournament, Alabama made 16 of 30 shots from deep while holding Miami to 4 of 17.

Jaden Shackelford scored 15 points to extend his run of six straight games in double-digit scoring to begin the season. Juwan Gary made his second straight start at forward, recording 13 points to go with five rebounds.

JD Davison put in the best game of his early career, recording his first double-double with a season-high 13 points and 10 assists. The five-star freshman also recorded six rebounds and shot 6 of 8 from the floor.

Alabama will now head into what figures to be its toughest stretch of the season as it travels to Seattle to take on No. 1 Gonzaga on Saturday. From there the Tide will host No. 12 Houston on Dec. 11 before traveling to No. 9 Memphis on Dec. 14.