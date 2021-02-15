An Alabama basketball team that has flirted with elite status in recent weeks is back in favor in the national polls and projections. The Crimson Tide moved back into the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday, climbing three spots to No. 8 in the rankings. The ranking is the highest the Tide has risen in the poll since 2007

The Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll is set to be released later Monday.

Alabama (17-5, 12-1 in the SEC) went 2-0 last week, surviving a sloppy road win at South Carolina before blowing out Georiga at home. The Tide leads the SEC standings by 3.5 games over Arkansas and LSU with five games left on its regular-season schedule.

Alabama sits at No. 9 in the NET rankings used by the NCAA tournament selection committee. The Tide was the No. 7 overall seed when the committee revealed its bracket preview over the weekend. In that projection, the Tide was the No. 2 seed in the region that also included No. 1 seed Gonzaga, No. 3 seed Oklahoma and No. 4 seed Iowa.

Alabama is currently 6-3 against Quadrant 1 opponents and 4-2 against Quadrant 2 foes. Next up on the schedule is a trip to Texas A&M as the Tide is set to take on the Aggies on Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT. Texas A&M currently sits at No. 137 in the NET rankings, making Wednesday’s road matchup a Quad 3 game for Alabama.