Alabama basketball survived the first storm but couldn’t withstand the second. Heading into Saturday’s game against Auburn, Avery Johnson warned his team the Tigers would look to land a “knockout punch” in the opening five minutes. Instead, the deciding blow came during the final 8:30 of the first half as Auburn used a devastating run to cruise to an 84-63 victory.

The loss marks Alabama’s fourth straight defeat inside of Auburn Arena with the past three all coming by 19 points or more.

Alabama (13-8, 4-4 in the SEC) pumped artificial noise into its practice gym the week to prepare for a hostile environment. The strategy appeared as if it was going to pay off early as the Crimson Tide jumped out to an early 7-1 lead after a thunderous dunk from Donta Hall temporarily silenced the home crowd.

However, Auburn (15-6, 4-4) was quick to answer the call. The hot-shooting Tigers caught fire from beyond the arc, hitting five of their first seven 3s as part of a 21-2 run. Alabama responded with a 12-2 run of its own to cut the deficit to 27-23 before Auburn’s unrelenting attack buried the Crimson Tide for good, ending the half on a 19-2 run.

Auburn shot 52 percent from the floor and made 13 of 22 attempts from beyond the arc. However, more often than not, Alabama’s troubles were self-inflicted. The Crimson Tide matched a season-high with 21 turnovers which resulted in 30 points the other way.

John Petty Jr. led Alabama with 18 points on 7 of 14 shooting. Freshman Kira Lewis Jr. also put in a solid performance with 13points in his first career game against Auburn. Donta Hall finished a basket away from a double-double with 8 points and 10 rebounds. Auburn was led by Jared Harper and Bryce Brown, who combined for 42 points, including eight 3s.