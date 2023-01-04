TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball doesn't have to state its New Year's resolution. At this point, it should be obvious. The Crimson Tide entered the week giving up 17.1 turnovers per game, ranking 349th among 352 Division I teams. As far as self-improvements go, that's on the top of the list as the team continues into SEC play.

“Coach has been harping on us, ‘Turnovers, turnovers,’” point guard Jaden Bradley said. “We’ve been keeping track of them at practice, trying to keep them down to a minimum to help our offense be more efficient. That’s something we’ve definitely been harping on.”

Tuesday night, Alabama began the calendar year by putting the clamps on its nasty habit, giving the ball up just seven times over 71 possessions during its 84-62 victory over Ole Miss. The win marked the first time the Crimson Tide posted single-digit turnovers in a game this season. The closest Alabama came before that was 10 during a 78-65 victory over South Dakota State on Dec. 3.

Following Tuesday’s win, Alabama head coach Nate Oats confirmed that turnovers have been a major point of emphasis over the past few weeks. Along with keeping track of mistakes during practice, the Crimson Tide has been breaking down its in-game miscues on tape, working on cutting unnecessary risks while pointing out chances for better ball distribution on the court.

“Sometimes we try to do a little bit too much in traffic,” Oats said. “Just keep it simple. If your teammate’s open, throw him the ball. You don’t have to drive into traffic when you’ve got a teammate open. We don’t try to overcomplicate the stuff with the turnovers. We just need some guys to simplify it and make the simple plays.”

Perhaps the most encouraging part of Tuesday night’s win was the play of backup guard Jahvon Quinerly, who played 16 minutes of turnover-free ball while scoring 16 points and dishing out three assists. The fifth-year senior entered the week averaging a team-high 2.7 turnovers per game while giving the ball up a combined 15 times over his last five outings.

Quinerly has struggled this season while coming back from a torn ACL he suffered last March. However, against Ole Miss, the former McDonald's All-American was back to his old ways, pinging passes to open teammates while driving past defenders in the lane.