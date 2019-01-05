The Alabama men's basketball team defeated No. 13 Kentucky, 77-75, Saturday afternoon in Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide (10-3) end a 10-game losing streak to Kentucky (10-3) with a strong performance on both ends of the court.

Junior Tevin Mack led all scorers with an Alabama career-high of 22 points including 6-of-8 on three-pointers. Senior Donta Hall recorded his third straight double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore Herbert Jones scored 10 points with eight rebounds and six assists. Junior Dazon Ingram added 11 points and freshman Kira Lewis Jr. had 12 of his own.

Alabama will continue SEC play on the road this Tuesday, Jan. 8, at LSU at 8 p.m CT. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

This story will be updated.