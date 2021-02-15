No. 8 Alabama basketball's game against Texas A&M has been pushed back to Thursday as the SEC announced several revisions to this week's schedule on Monday night due to the icy weather that is moving throughout the region. The Crimson Tide (17-5, 12-1 SEC) and Aggies (8-7, 2-6) were originally scheduled to play on Wednesday night but will instead tip off on Thursday at 2 p.m. CT in College Station, Texas. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

Below is a full look at the SEC's revised schedule this week.