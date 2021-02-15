Alabama basketball at Texas A&M pushed back to Thursday
No. 8 Alabama basketball's game against Texas A&M has been pushed back to Thursday as the SEC announced several revisions to this week's schedule on Monday night due to the icy weather that is moving throughout the region. The Crimson Tide (17-5, 12-1 SEC) and Aggies (8-7, 2-6) were originally scheduled to play on Wednesday night but will instead tip off on Thursday at 2 p.m. CT in College Station, Texas. The game will be televised on SEC Network.
Below is a full look at the SEC's revised schedule this week.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Missouri at Georgia on SEC Network at 6 p.m. CT (moves from 6:30 start time)
Florida at Arkansas on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. CT (no changes)
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Kentucky at Vanderbilt on SEC Network at 6 p.m. CT (no changes)
South Carolina at Tennessee on SEC Network 8 p.m. CT (moves from Tuesday)
Thursday, Feb. 18
Alabama at Texas A&M on SEC Network at 2 p.m. CT (moves from Wednesday)
Mississippi State at Auburn on ESPNU 4 p.m. CT (moves from Tuesday)
LSU at Ole Miss on SEC Network 4 p.m. CT (moves from Wednesday)