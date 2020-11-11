BamaInsider - Alabama basketball announces two signees for 2021 class

Alabama basketball announced two signees for the 2021 class as the early signing period opened Wednesday. Four-star guard Jusaun Holt and four-star forward Langston Wilson are the newest members of the Crimson Tide, while five-star guard commit JD Davison is expected to sign during a ceremony Saturday. Here’s a look at the Tide’s two newest additions and what head coach Nate Oats believes they will bring to the program.

Jusaun Holt

6-6 | 190 | Fr. | SG | Roswell, Georgia | St. Francis Day School — Rivals four-star: No. 102 overall, No. 26 small forward — Earned second-team Region 6 Sub-Region B All-Region honors and selected to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution North Fulton second team following his junior season — Helped lead St. Francis to consecutive Georgia Class A Private State Championship titles (2019 and 2020) Nate Oats: "We needed to find someone to replace John Petty who is one of the best shooters in the country and we felt like we went out and got one of the premier shooters in all of high school basketball in Jusaun Holt. We also love the fact that he is a two-way player. We want everyone we recruit to take the defensive end as serious as they take the offensive end and we feel he is certainly that way. We think he is one of the best two-way wings in the country. He comes from Atlanta and I know the last player we got from that area turned out pretty good in Collin Sexton. We want to keep that pipeline going. We're ecstatic to get Jusaun and we think he is going to fit our style of play perfectly."

Langston Wilson