Alabama basketball’s non-conference slate is set. The Crimson Tide announced its upcoming schedule Tuesday, making several previously-announced games official.

Alabama will begin its regular season by hosting its first four games inside Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide will open up against Morehead State on No. 6 before welcoming Indiana State (Nov. 10), South Alabama (Nov. 14) and Mercer (Nov. 17).

From there, Alabama will head to Destin, Florida for the Emerald Coast Classic where it will face off against Ohio State on Nov. 24 followed by a matchup with either Oregon or Santa Clara the following day.

The Tide then returns to Tuscaloosa to play Clemson in the new ACC/SEC challenge on Nov. 28 before welcoming former assistant Bryan Hodgson and Arkansas State back in town on Dec. 4.

Alabama will be on the road for most of December as it takes part in the Hall of Fame series which features a matchup against Purdue in Toronto on Dec. 9 as well as one against Arizona in Phoenix on Dec. 20. Sandwiched in between those two games is a trip to Omaha, Nebraska for the first leg of home-and-home series against Creighton. The Crimson Tide will host Creighton in Tuscaloosa during the 2024/25 season, while Alabama and Arizona will square off in Birmingham.

Alabama will wrap up this season's non-conference slate by hosting Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 23 before taking on Liberty for the C.M. Newton Classic on Dec. 30 in Birmingham's Legacy Arena.

Alabama learned its SEC opponents in June. However, a conference schedule has yet to be announced. SEC play is set to begin on Jan. 6.