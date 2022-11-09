News More News
Alabama basketball announces four signees for 2023 class

Alabama basketball signee Mouhamed Dioubate. Photo | Mouhamed Dioubate's Instagram, onewayup_mo
Tony Tsoukalas • TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Alabama basketball signed all four members of its 2023 recruiting class Wednesday during the first day of the early signing period. Four-star forwards Sam Walters (No. 44 overall) and Mouhamed Dioubate (No. 74) headline the quartet which also includes four-star guard Davin Cosby (No. 84) and three-star guard R.J. Johnson. Alabama’s current 2023 class sits at 10th in the Rivals rankings.

Here’s a look at the Tide’s newest additions and what Nate Oats believes they will bring to the program.

Sam Walters 

6-9 | 190 | Fr. | PF | Orlando, Fla. | The Villages Charter School

— Rivals four-star: No. 44 overall, No. 8 power forward

— Averaged 24.6 points and 9.9 rebounds per game under heads coach Colt McDowell— Daily Commercial Player of the Year

— Tricounty Player of the YearAll-Academic selection

Nate Oats: “Sam is an elite shooter and a very skilled forward who will fit great into our system. Sam has a unique skillset of shooting, athleticism and can play on the perimeter and is getting better every time we see him play. One of his best attributes is his work ethic; he is a gym rat and constantly in the gym, working on his game and we are excited to see him continue to grow.”

Mouhamed Dioubate 

6-7 | 200 | Fr. | SF | Queens, N.Y. | Putnam Science Academy

— Rivals four-star: No. 74 overall, No. 20 small forward

— Won the National Prep Championship at Putnam Science Academy

— Averaged 13.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists this past summer for the PSA Cardinals on the EYBL circuit

— Named to the 2022 EYBL First Team

— Most points scored around the rim (309) according to Synergy Sports on the EYBL circuit

Nate Oats: "We are really excited to get Mo in our program, he is a multi-talented player who can play a variety of positions. He is a big wing that is extremely versatile and tenacious on the defensive side of the ball and most importantly has won at a high level. Since we have been here our program has done well with big wings that can play multiple positions. He comes from a winning program under coach Thomas Espinosa and we are thrilled to add him to our program.”

Davin Cosby

6-5 | 189 | Fr. | SG | Raleigh, N.C. | Word of God Christian Academy

— Rivals four-star: No. 84 overall, No. 18 shooting guard

— Averaged 23.6 points last season at Word of God Christian Academy

— Has scored over 1,000 points throughout his high school career

— Named the MVP of the BCCC Christmas Tournament

Nate Oats: "Davin is an elite shooter and really came on the scenes this past summer. He has learned under a great coach in Byron Williams at Word of God Christian Academy and is a proven scorer, leading the state of Virginia in scoring. Davin is a playmaker and can create with the ball in his hands and make plays. With shooting at a premium in our program we are trying to go recruit the best shooters in the country and we feel that he is one of the best shooting guards in the country.”

R.J. Johnson 

6-2 | 190 | Fr. | PG | Huntsville, Ala. | Grissom High School

— Rivals three-star

— Plays for legendary coach Jack Doss at Grissom High School, who coached John Petty Jr.Averaged 18.0 points and 8.0 assists at Peach Jam for Georgia Stars EYBL

— Averaged 17.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists at Grissom High School

— 2022 Third Team Alabama All-State selection

Nate Oats: "Here at the University of Alabama we make it a priority to recruit the best players in the state and we are excited to add the best player in the state of Alabama in R.J. Johnson, coming from a great program in coach Jack Doss. He is a big, strong, athletic and tough guard that is developing as a shooter. We feel that his toughness and versatility can really help us. We are a blue-collar program and he has blue-collar characteristics that can help us win a lot of games."

