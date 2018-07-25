Alabama basketball’s non-conference schedule continued to come together Wednesday as CBS Sports reported the Crimson Tide has agreed to a home-and-home series with Stephen F. Austin. The series will begin on Dec. 30 in Nacogdoches, Texas with a return game in Tuscaloosa, Ala. scheduled for the 2019-20 season.

Stephen F. Austin finished 28-7 last season, winning the Southland Tournament. The Lumberjacks earned a No. 14 seed in the NCAA Tournament where they were defeated by No. 3 seed Texas Tech, 70-60, in the first round. This season Stephen F. Austin returns its top three scorers in Shannon Bogues (15.4 ppg.), Kevon Harris (14.5 ppg.) and T.J. Holyfield (12.9 ppg.).

Earlier this month, Alabama agreed to a home-and-home with Penn State which will see the Crimson Tide host the Nittany Lions on Dec. 21 before traveling to State College, Pa., next season. Alabama will also complete the second halves of home-and-home series against Central Florida and Arizona. The Crimson Tide will travel to Orlando, Fla., on Nov. 29 to take on UCF before hosting Arizona on Dec. 9.

Alabama will also participate in the Charleston Classic in Charleston, S.C., where it will open up against Northeastern on Nov. 15. From there, the Crimson Tide will face either Virginia Tech or Ball State on Nov. 18.

The game against Stephen F. Austin will be the first of at two non-conference trips to the Lone Star State. Alabama will also travel to Baylor on Jan. 26 as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Here’s a look at the known non-conference games on Alabama’s schedule:

Nov. 15 — Northeastern#

Nov. 18 — Virginia Tech or Ball State#

Nov. 29 — at UCF

Dec. 9 — Arizona

Dec. 21 — Penn State

Dec. 30 — at Stephen F. Austin

Jan. 26 — at Baylor*

N/A — Murray State

# Charleston Classic

* SEC/Big 12 Challenge