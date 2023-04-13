After losing three assistant coaches in the offseason, Nate Oats is closing in on NBA assistant coach Ryan Pannone to fill one of those roles, Tide Illustrated has confirmed.

Pannone, an assistant coach for the New Orleans Pelicans, was previously the inaugural coach of the team's G-League affiliate the Birmingham Squadron when the team relocated in 2021. Pannone would be the potential second assistant coach hire as the Crimson Tide is reportedly targeting Nicholls State head coach Austin Claunch.

The 38-year-old spent time in China, Germany, Isreal and Slovakia serving as an assistant coach. He won the 2017 Israeli League championship and then two years later won the Israeli State Cup. Pannone began his career at Wallace State (Ala.) Community College in 2011 before becoming an assistant coach for the Foshan Long Lions in China.

This story will be updated