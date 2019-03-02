Alabama and LSU won’t meet on the football field until November. However, Saturday’s basketball game between the Crimson Tide and Tigers featured the expectancies that come with their gridiron clashes. That is, except for Alabama coming out on top. Alabama was unable to extend its winning streak as it fell 74-69 to No. 13 LSU in a physical battle inside of Coleman Coliseum.

Trailing 66-63 with 44 seconds remaining, Alabama forward Riley Norris’ pass was intercepted by LSU guard Tremont Watters who broke away to the basket before laying the ball off the glass for teammate Skylar Mays to slam home. After a missed jumper from Donta Hall on the other end, LSU’s Marlon Taylor made both of his free throws to extend the Tigers lead to 70-63 with 29 seconds remaining.

John Petty hit two late 3s, including one to cut the lead to 72-69 with 8.7 seconds remaining. However, Mays made both of his free throws on the other end to close out any chances of a comeback.

“This was a winnable game for us,” Alabama coach Avery Johnson said. “There are no moral victories. Not here anymore, especially in my fourth year. But we’ve got to get back to the drawing board tomorrow, get some rest for some guys and get ready to come back against our in-state rival on Tuesday.”

Alabama (17-12, 8-8 in the SEC) led by as many as 6 points midway through the second half and missed a golden chance to add a crucial Quadrant 1 win to its NCAA Tournament resume as LSU (24-5, 14-2) battled foul trouble late. Both teams struggled from the floor with Alabama shooting 38 percent while LSU fared slightly better at 42 percent. The Crimson Tide was outrebounded 48-40 and outscored 40-30 in the paint.

“There were a few things that we could have cleaned up at the end of the game,” Petty said. “Rebounding, turnovers, shot selection, all those type of things just to close out the game. Those are things we’re going to have to work on to try and win the game.”

During its 88-79 victory over Alabama earlier this season, LSU shot a blazing 10 of 15 from beyond the arc. Saturday, the Tigers made just 4 of 17 (24 percent) shots from distance, while Alabama shot 8 of 26 (31 percent).

Alabama dug itself into an early hole early, starting the game 4 of 21 from the floor. However, the Crimson Tide was able to use an 11-0 run midway through the half capped off by a 3 from Petty to take a 24-23 lead. Alabama went into the half trailing 29-28 despite shooting 29 percent from the floor and 43 percent from the free-throw line. Alabama made just 13 of 24 (57 percent) of its free throws on the afternoon.

Petty led Alabama with 23 points, including five 3s. Hall had 14 points and 10 rebounds to record his third straight double-double, giving him an SEC-best 13 on the season. Norris finished with 13 points and nine rebounds, while Herbert Jones had 11 points for Alabama. LSU was led by Mays with 20 points and Ja’Vonte Smart with 19 points. Naz Reid had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Tigers

Saturday served as Senior Day for Alabama as seniors, Norris, Avery Johnson Jr. and Lawson Schaffer were recognized along with redshirt juniors Daniel Giddens and Dazon Ingram.

The decision to include Giddens and Ingram drew speculation that the duo might not return for next season. However, the older Johnson cleared up any misconceptions when he was asked about the two after the game.

“We’ve decided moving forward, we’re going to acknowledge everybody that graduates,” the head coach said. “Dazon Ingram, just like Donta Hall, graduated back in the fall. Daniel Giddens is graduating here in the spring. So, the guys that are graduating or have graduated, we’re going to acknowledge them.

“Now when those guys come back next year, we’re going to do the same thing we did for Riley Norris -- basically acknowledging a guy that’s going to end up getting his master’s degree from here at Alabama. That deserves recognition. So, your undergraduate degree and your graduate degree, you need to be honored.”