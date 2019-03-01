Alabama basketball will need 're-energized' Donta Hall against No. 13 LSU
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Donta Hall’s SEC-leading 12 double-doubles are the most publicized of Alabama basketball’s stats this season. They are also perhaps the most indicative of the Crimson Tide’s success.
Alabama is 9-3 in games where Hall has recorded a double-double, including its past two wins over Vanderbilt and South Carolina. Of the three losses, two came on buzzer-beaters to Georgia State and Texas A&M, while the other was a narrow 71-68 road defeat to then-ranked No. 3 Tennessee. Chances are if the 6-foot-9 forward is on so is Alabama.
“Y'all have seen him do some of the dunks he does off the glass and stuff like that,” guard Lawson Schaffer said. “Teams thrive on that. When he’s being physical and making plays, it sets the tone for us and helps us.”
Schaffer isn’t alone. Ask any Alabama player, and they’ll tell you Hall is the biggest source of energy on the team. During Alabama’s victory over Vanderbilt last weekend, his two blocks inside of the game’s opening three minutes helped spurred the Crimson Tide to a 26-5 start.
“Blocking shots is what I do,” Hall said after the game. “It’s just like second nature. Just bringing the energy. I knew I had to come out with my defense a little more than it’s been in the last couple of games. I felt like me getting a couple of blocks at the beginning of the game was big for us.”
Hall also came up big in Alabama’s win at South Carolina earlier this week, recording 15 points and 10 rebounds while converting a crucial three-point play to help the Crimson Tide pull away in the game’s final minutes.
The problem for Alabama this season has been keeping Hall at full-go on a game-to-game basis. While he can serve as the team’s spark plug, Hall has drawn criticism for his lack of consistent energy, especially on defense. That was the case during back-to-back blowout losses to Mississippi State and Florida where Alabama was outscored a combined 76-48 in the paint.
Perry is dominating what has become a very lazy Donta Hall. @TheCaptainRon1 @rogerpatmyers— Stephen Pritchett (@pritchlaw) February 13, 2019
Donta Hall should not be high post on defense. Spends too much time high post on offense as well. Has about as much energy as a wet sponge!— Sharon L Williams (@crimson97) February 20, 2019
“When I first got here I was blocking shots and stuff, just how it was,” Hall said Friday. “I’m blessed to have it, so I feel like I got to bring more energy to that because I had slacked up a little bit I feel like with my energy on defense. I was looking more at my energy on offense. But I just got to bring my energy on defense like blocking shots, rebounding the ball and stuff like that.”
Alabama coach Avery Johnson praised Hall for his increased effort in recent games, stating the senior has been “re-energized lately, specifically on the defensive end.”
“He’s covering more ground,” Johnson said. “He had one possession where he and a guard were going for a loose ball that was heading toward the sideline, and he basically flew in the stands trying to retrieve that ball. His energy and his focus has been good, and we’ve been trying to manage his reps in practice so that he can have a little bit more energy in the games, and he seems to have responded.”
Alabama (17-11, 8-7 in the SEC) will need the best version of Hall this weekend as No. 13 LSU (23-5, 13-2) comes to Coleman Coliseum on Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN. The Tigers won the previous matchup between the two teams, beating the Crimson Tide, 88-79, in Baton Rouge, La. During that game, Hall was overpowered by Tigers forward Kavell Bigby-Williams, who recorded 14 points and 13 rebounds to go with five blocks.
The 6-foot-11 Englishman is second to Hall in the conference with eight double-doubles, and like the Alabama big man, he enters Saturday’s matchup after accomplishing the feat in his previous two games.
“I’m very excited, just like I was against (Chris) Silva last game,” Hall said. “I love the game. I love the competitiveness. So, I look at that and it motivates me.”
Bigby-Williams is one of two powerful big men on LSU’s roster. The Tigers also feature 6-foot-10 freshman Naz Reid, who leads the team with 6.8 rebounds per game. Reid tallied just 7 points and a rebound but chipped in three blocks during his first meeting against Alabama.
“These two guys run the floor as a tandem as well as any tandem in the league or in the country,” Johnson said.
Saturday’s game will serve as Senior Day as Alabama will honor forward Riley Norris and guard Avery Johnson Jr. along with Hall and Schaffer. The four players will be recognized with a ceremony before the game.
“It means a lot,” Hall said. “Being here, it’s a blessing just to be here. To put on the Alabama jersey for the last two more home games is such an honor.”
Injury note
Dazon Ingram left the game against South Carolina early in the second half after suffering a quad contusion during a collision with Malik Kotsar. Friday, Johnson gave an update on the redshirt junior, calling him “day-to-day.”
“He’s making some progress,” Johnson said. “Not sure if he will be able to practice today. He’ll be a game-time decision.”