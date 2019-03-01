TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Donta Hall’s SEC-leading 12 double-doubles are the most publicized of Alabama basketball’s stats this season. They are also perhaps the most indicative of the Crimson Tide’s success.

Alabama is 9-3 in games where Hall has recorded a double-double, including its past two wins over Vanderbilt and South Carolina. Of the three losses, two came on buzzer-beaters to Georgia State and Texas A&M, while the other was a narrow 71-68 road defeat to then-ranked No. 3 Tennessee. Chances are if the 6-foot-9 forward is on so is Alabama.

“Y'all have seen him do some of the dunks he does off the glass and stuff like that,” guard Lawson Schaffer said. “Teams thrive on that. When he’s being physical and making plays, it sets the tone for us and helps us.”

Schaffer isn’t alone. Ask any Alabama player, and they’ll tell you Hall is the biggest source of energy on the team. During Alabama’s victory over Vanderbilt last weekend, his two blocks inside of the game’s opening three minutes helped spurred the Crimson Tide to a 26-5 start.

“Blocking shots is what I do,” Hall said after the game. “It’s just like second nature. Just bringing the energy. I knew I had to come out with my defense a little more than it’s been in the last couple of games. I felt like me getting a couple of blocks at the beginning of the game was big for us.”

Hall also came up big in Alabama’s win at South Carolina earlier this week, recording 15 points and 10 rebounds while converting a crucial three-point play to help the Crimson Tide pull away in the game’s final minutes.

The problem for Alabama this season has been keeping Hall at full-go on a game-to-game basis. While he can serve as the team’s spark plug, Hall has drawn criticism for his lack of consistent energy, especially on defense. That was the case during back-to-back blowout losses to Mississippi State and Florida where Alabama was outscored a combined 76-48 in the paint.