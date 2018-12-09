Not again. On the heels of one of its biggest collapses in recent history, the Alabama basketball team once again appeared poised to suffer for its second-half shortcomings Sunday afternoon.

After building a 19-point lead in the first half against Arizona, the Crimson Tide watched as Arizona clawed back, much the same way Georgia State did during a 22-point meltdown last week. Only this time, Alabama was able to stop the bleeding in time to avoid a sequel to its comedy of errors.

The Crimson Tide can thank Kira Lewis Jr. for that.

Alabama once again turned to its 17-year-old freshman to bail it out of trouble. Lewis scored 13 of his 20 team-high points in the second half to help the Crimson Tide salvage a 76-73 win and stop a two-game skid.

With Alabama leading 70-68, Lewis made a wide-open 3 with 13.2 seconds remaining to bring Coleman Coliseum to its feet.

“I always have confidence in Kira shooting the ball,” forward Alex Reese said. “Especially when he gets a good shot like that, I feel like it’s going to go in most of the time."

A 3-point basket from Arizona’s Brandon Randolph cut it to 73-71 with seven seconds remaining before Alabama’s John Petty made 1 of 2 free throws on the other end. After two free throws from Arizona guard Justin Coleman, Lewis hit both his free throws on the other end to once again extend Alabama’s lead to three points. Coleman’s 3-point heave with 3.6 seconds remaining fell short, allowing the home crowd to breathe a sigh of relief.

“I don’t know if a lot of teams can come back and win after such a disappointing second half that we had in our last game at home,” head coach Avery Johnson said. “Give our guys credit. They were subjected to some really hard practices over the last couple of days, and they responded.”

Alabama was able to hold on despite shooting 11 of 22 from the line in the second half and committing nine second-half turnovers. Led by 15 points from Reese, the Crimson Tide’s bench outscored Arizona’s bench 29-6. Donta Hall finished one rebound away from a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds, while Tevin Mack tallied 12 points.

Alabama caught fire midway through the first half, making 9 of 13 shots during a 23-2 run to take a 33-14 lead with 7:05 to play before the break. At one point during that span, Arizona missed nine straight shots, a streak that was mercifully ended by a put-back basket from forward Ryan Luther.

Alabama shot 47 percent in the first half despite making 1 of 9 shots before the break. That slump foreshadowed a slow start to the second half as Arizona jumped out to a 6-0 run after the break. The Wildcats were able to take a 54-53 lead with on a jumper from Coleman with 10:27 remaining. The two teams continued to go back and forth until Lewis’ late 3 helped the Crimson Tide pull away for good.

Arizona (7-3) was led Chase Jeter, who scored 19 points and nine rebounds. Randolph scored 17 points, while Brandon Williams scored 16. Coleman, a former Alabama player, tallied 8 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Alabama’s Dazon Ingram left the game early in the second half after going for a loose ball near half court. Johnson said the redshirt junior suffered back contusions and back spasms and will be re-evaluated Tuesday in hopes that he can return for Alabama’s next game.