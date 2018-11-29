A second straight second-half surge from freshman Kira Lewis Jr. was not enough to propel Alabama to victory in its first true road game of the season as the Crimson Tide fell 70-64 to Central Florida on Thursday night.

A game after scoring 17 second-half points during a victory over Murray State, Lewis was once again hot after the break. The freshman scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half as Alabama battled back from a woeful start to the game. However, the late effort wasn’t enough to hold off Central Florida, which capitalized on a 24-point performance from American Athletic Conference preseason player of the year B.J. Taylor.

Alabama started the game a dismal 1 of 15 from the floor before using a 9-0 run to head into the half down 29-25. The Crimson Tide then hit its first four shots after the break, including a 3 from Alex Reese to take a 36-34 lead with 16:57 remaining.

However, Alabama’s improved shooting failed down the stretch. Clinging to life late, the Crimson Tide made just one of its final seven shots inside of the final minute to allow Central Florida to hold on for the win. With the victory, Central Florida swept a home-and-home series over Alabama as the Knights came away with a 65-62 victory in Tuscaloosa, Ala. last season.

Alabama finished the game 38 percent from the floor, including just 5 of 24 (21 percent) from beyond the arc. Despite its poor shooting, the Crimson Tide was able to stay in the game by out-rebounding the Central Florida 46-29 on the night.

Reese joined Lewis with 14 points, while Donta Hall chipped in 11 points and nine rebounds.