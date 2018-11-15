The shooting woes that so often accompanied Alabama basketball on the road last season followed the Crimson Tide to Charleston, S.C. on Thursday. Alabama suffered its first defeat of the season as it never found its rhythm from the floor during a 68-52 loss to Northeastern in the Charleston Classic.

Take Three: Alabama embarrassed by Northeastern 68-52

Entering the game shooting 43.3 percent from the floor, Alabama shot just 37 percent Thursday. That included a dismal 3 of 19 (16 percent) from beyond the arc as the Crimson Tide missed its first nine 3-point attempts. Meanwhile, Northeastern slashed through the Crimson Tide’s defense with precision passes which resulted in plenty of open shots. The Huskies shot 52 percent against Alabama, including 9 of 17 (53 percent) from 3-point range.

Despite improving as the game went on, Alabama was never able to overcome an ice-cold first half. The Crimson Tide missed its first six shots from the floor, shooting just 30 percent (8 of 27) before the break to allow Northeastern to take a 33-22 lead.

One of the lone bright spots for Alabama on the day was the play of sophomore guard John Petty, who led the team with 17 points and five rebounds. Known for his struggles on the road last season, Petty was 6 of 12, including 2 of 6 from beyond the arc.

Northeastern guard Vasa Pusica scored a game-high 20 points and was 4 of 4 from beyond the arc.