TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Kira Lewis Jr. led Alabama’s offense up and down the court Sunday as if he had done it 1,000 times before. Playing in just his second college game, the true freshman scored a team-high 21points, helping Alabama to an 81-73 victory over Appalachian State.

Lewis, 17, is the youngest player in NCAA Division I basketball and would be playing out his senior season of high school this year had he not reclassified to join Alabama early. Sunday, the Meridianville, Ala., native started for the Crimson Tide for the second time in as many games.

Lewis got things started for Alabama, sinking a 3 from the top of the arc on his first shot of the game. His second shot — another 3-pointer — hit nothing but net to give Alabama an 8-6 lead early in the first half. By halftime, Lewis had already more than doubled his Game 1 total as he headed into the locker room with 13 points. The freshman finished the game 9 of 18 from the floor, including 3 of 6 from beyond the arc.

Donta Hall recorded his first double-double of the season with 12 points and a team-high 12 rebounds. The senior big man scored nine of his points in the second half as Alabama pulled away for the victory. John Petty Jr. continued his dominance inside of Coleman Coliseum. The five-star sophomore chipped in 13 points, including two 3s, one of which came just before the half to put Alabama up 38-35 at the break.

Sunday saw the return of redshirt junior Dazon Ingram, who missed the season-opener with an ankle injury he sustained two weeks ago in practice. Ingram played 21 minutes, scoring eight points with eight rebounds.

Alabama won the game despite shooting just 38 percent from the floor while allowing Appalachian to make 49 percent of its shots. The Crimson Tide was able to take advantage of 22 turnovers which it converted into 26 points. Alabama also won the battle on the boards, outrebounding Appalachian State 45-39.