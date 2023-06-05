TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After hosting the first regional in its own ballpark in more than 15 years, Alabama baseball checked off another first on Sunday. For the first time since 2010, the Crimson Tide has advanced to the super-regional round of the NCAA Tournament thanks to its 8-0 win over Boston College on Sunday. It marks Alabama's eighth trip to super regionals and its third since 2000 as it travels to No. 1 overall Wake Forest next weekend. Here are a few takeaways from Sunday's Tuscaloosa Regional final.

"Ball 11"

Every team wants to push the first run across the plate, but it's a dream scenario when the opponent helps you score those runs. In the top of the first inning, Alabama's hitters didn't have to take their bats off of their shoulders thanks to 11 consecutive balls by Boston College's starting pitcher Andrew Roman. Roman's first start of the season lasted all of 2/3 inning with chants of "Ball 11" rained down from the fans at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. After a combination of walks and hit batters scored two quick runs for Alabama, Mac Guscette was forced to swing the bat. When he did he connected, tallying the team's lone hit in the inning as his RBI single doubled the Crimson Tide's lead. Boston College was forced to turn to its bullpen as Matthew Nunan took over for the struggling Roman but only lasted 1 1/3 innings allowing one run on two hits and facing just six batters.

Two outs, so what?

Alabama baseball took to heart a phrase that resides on the left-field foul pole at Rhoads Stadium — "Two outs, so what?" It's a mantra that helped Alabama softball win plenty of postseason games over the years and the baseball team followed suit during the Tuscaloosa Regional. Alabama went a whopping 5-for-13 with two outs which resulted in seven runs for the Crimson Tide in its rout over the Eagles. However, Sunday's performance was just a microcosm of what Alabama did throughout the Tuscaloosa Regional. Alabama went 6-for-24 with two outs in the inning through the first two games of the weekend which continued a stretch of decent hitting for the Crimson Tide. In its six games prior to the NCAA Tournament, Alabama was hitting around .294 with two outs in the inning but Sunday's offensive explosion gave that average a boost.

McNairy throws a gem