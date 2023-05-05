TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A whirlwind of a news storm seems to be coming to a head for the Alabama baseball team.

After four days of questions and allegations surrounding former head coach Brad Bohannon's alleged involvement in suspicious betting activity during Alabama's game against LSU on April 28. An initial report by ESPN revealed Ohio gambling regulators halted all bets after "suspicious activity" was detected in the team's 8-6 loss to the Tigers. The story grew as the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement followed suit suspending wagers on all contests that the Crimson Tide partook in.

While new information continues to leak out about the allegations, Alabama is trying to find some semblance of normal on the field.

"This is what we told our guys, 'Our day-to-day is going to be the same,'" Crimson Tide interim head coach Jason Jackson said. "Our pregame schedule, everything that we do, all of our stuff stays the same. We just got to keep it business as usual."

Thursday night Andrew Pinckney gave Alabama and its fans a glimpse of that new normal with his grand slam in the second inning that propelled the Crimson Tide to an 11-2 victory over the No. 5-ranked Commodores. It was the team's fourth-ranked win of the season and one that was timely not just for the recent betting scandal.

Tide Illustrated interviewed disgruntled fans during the game to get their thoughts on what had transpired with Alabama during the past week. Reactions of distraught or disbelief about the news quickly faded as Pinckney's ball soared over the left field wall.

However, those feelings were a bit tougher to come by on Friday as Vanderbilt pitcher Hunter Owen yielded just one run on two hits as the Commodores evened the weekend series with was 4-1 victory.

While Jackson wasn't able to comment on the ongoing investigation and didn't confirm if any other players or members of the coaching staff were involved in the insider betting case, he did credit his team's resiliency throughout the entire week.

"This is how they've been all year," Jackson said. "These guys love to play and when that umpire says 'Play ball' and they get to take the field, I think that's their time to be themselves and they just kind of go play free and loose. I think that's a great word to use for this group is just how resilient they are. ... I think they've shown that for sure."