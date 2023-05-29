After learning Sunday that it will host regional for the first time since 2006, Alabama baseball found out the remaining details of its NCAA Tournament appearance during Monday’s selection show. The Crimson Tide was awarded the No. 16 overall seed and will host Troy, Boston College and Nicholls State in the Tuscaloosa Regional.

Alabama (40-19) will open up play against Nicholls State (34-22) on Friday, while Troy (39-20) and Boston College (35-18) square off in the other first-round matchup. NCAA regionals take on a double-elimination format with the winner moving on a best-of-three super regional series for a trip to the College World Series from June 15-26 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Alabama is 2-0 against Troy this season, beating the Trojans 10-2 in Tuscaloosa on April 4 before defeating them again 7-2 inside Montgomery's Riverwalk Stadium on May 9. The Crimson Tide has not played Nicholls State or Boston College this season.

The winner of the Tuscaloosa Regional will face the winner of the Winston-Salem Regional in the super regionals. The Winston-Salem Regional features top overall seed Wake Forest (47-10) as well as Northeastern (44-14), Maryland (41-19) and George Mason (34-25).

Should Alabama and Wake Forest advance, the Crimson Tide would travel for the super regionals. Alabama would host a super regional against any of the teams in the Winston-Salem Regional.

Alabama is making its 26th appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Crimson Tide has a 71-51 (.582) overall record, including a 57-37 (.606) mark in regional play. Alabama is 9-2 as a regional host. The Crimson Tide has claimed seven regional titles, claiming the honor in 1950, 1983, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2006, and 2010.

