TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama backup kicker/punter Jack Martin entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal Monday morning. The redshirt junior is the second Crimson Tide player to enter his name in the database this season, joining defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham who did so earlier this month.

Martin, a redshirt junior, is in his second season with the Crimson Tide after transferring from Troy. The Dothan, Ala., native has appeared in two games this season, averaging 56.8 yards on five kickoffs. He played in four games for Alabama last year, averaging 64 yards on five kickoffs while making a 29-yard field goal against New Mexico State.

Martin played for two seasons at Troy, handling kickoff and punting duties. He was a team All-Sun Belt selection in 2020, averaging 59.65 yards on 49 kickoffs and 46.12 yards on 25 punts.

Australian James Burnip beat out Martin for Alabama's punting job when two joined the Crimson Tide last year. Burnip is averaging 41.19 yards on 27 punts this season after averaging 39.13 yards on 15 boots last year. Starting placekicker Will Reichard handles kickoff duties for the Crimson Tide. He's averaging 62.4 yards on 106 attempts this season.

With Martin out of the picture, Alabama could turn to walk-on freshmen Upton Bellenfant and Nick Serpa as its backup punters and junior walk-on Chase Allen as its backup on kickoffs.