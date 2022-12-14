Alabama backup kicker and punter Jack Martin is headed to the Space City. The Dothan, Alabama native announced his commitment to Houston becoming the latest Alabama transfer portal entrant to announce his new destination. The senior specialist has one year of eligibility remaining.

Martin has served as a reserve for the past two seasons, appearing in six games, attempting one field goal and kicking off 10 times for an average of 58.1 yards per kickoff.

The former two-star transferred to Alabama from Troy in 2021. As a punter for the Trojans Martin averaged 46.1 yards per attempt, but he wasn't used as a punter in his two years at Alabama.

Martin is the fifth Alabama transfer portal entrant to announce his new school, joining wide receiver Christian Leary (UCF), offensive lineman Tanner Bowles (Kentucky), wide receiver Traeshon Holden (Oregon) and defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham (Syracuse).