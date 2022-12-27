NEW ORLEANS — The holidays are officially over. No. 5 Alabama landed in New Orleans on Monday afternoon in preparation for its Sugar Bowl matchup against No. 9 Kansas State on Saturday. While the Crimson Tide won’t be playing for a national title, this year’s trip to the Big Easy will be anything but.

“It’s back to business now,” Alabama defensive tackle D.J. Dale said. “We had time to spend time with our families, enjoy Christmas and giving to our families, but now it’s back to going to work getting ready for Kansas State and preparing for them.”

This year marks the second time Alabama has missed out on the College Football Playoff. During the 2019 season, the Crimson Tide carried an identical 10-2 record into the Citrus Bowl before taking its frustrations out against Michigan in a 35-16 victory over the Wolverines.

Alabama’s two defeats this season came by a combined four points, as the Crimson Tide fell on a last-second field goal at Tennessee before losing on a two-point conversion in overtime at LSU. Monday, Dale said he felt Alabama should have been one of the four teams selected in this year’s playoffs, stating it was “heartbreaking” to learn of the committee's decision earlier this month.

However, while Alabama would rather be playing one of the two College Football Playoff semifinals Saturday, the Crimson Tide knows it can’t afford to hang its head against Big 12 champion Kansas State.

“We are taking it as another opportunity to show who we are,” Alabama running back Jase McClellan said. “How we play, our discipline, just another opportunity to showcase our talent.”

Added Dale: “No matter what game, the situation, or the team we show up, play hard and play to the Alabama standard. It’s just a different game, it’s not where we wanted to be but we will play our best game. I still think we have something to prove and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Alabama has struggled in recent trips to New Orleans when a national title hasn’t been on the line. During the 2014 Sugar Bowl, the Crimson Tide allowed Oklahoma quarterback Trevor Knight to throw for 348 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-31 loss to the Sooners. After coming up short against Florida in the 2008 SEC Championship Game, Alabama sleepwalked through its following Sugar Bowl matchup against Utah, falling 31-17.

While Alabama’s ultimate goal may be out of reach, Nick Saban feels confident his team won’t suffer the same setbacks during this year’s trip to the Cresent City.

"I like the attitude that this team has had up to this point,” Saban said. “Hopefully, we can continue to build on that and have positive momentum going into the game and go out and play a good game and execute well. But I think everybody has to respect who you're playing and what it's going to take to be able to do that."

This year marks the first-ever meeting between Alabama (10-2) and Kansas State (9-3). The Crimson Tide is currently listed as a 6.5-point favorite for the matchup. The game is set to kick off at 11 a.m. CT Saturday and will be televised on ESPN.

“They’re a great team, very physical, so it’s going to be a challenging game,” Dale said of Kansas State. “We expect to get their best, just watching their film they’ve got some great athletes, and they’re very big up front.”