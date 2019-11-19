TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Greg Byrne is set to receive another pay raise. The Alabama athletic director saw his contract updated by the University of Alabama Board of Trustees' compensation committee on Tuesday.

Byrne’s contract has been extended through June 30, 2026. He will receive a salary of $1.3 million for 2020. His pay will raise $40,000 per year leading up to a $1.54 million salary in 2025-26. The university will also provide supplemental retirement contributions which will begin at $300,000 a year and increase up to $450,000 in 2026.

“Greg joined us at the university in 2017 and has done an outstanding job in his time with us,” UA president Stewart Bell said on the board of trustees’ conference call Tuesday morning. “Our athletics teams and student-athletes continue to perform at a high level both in the classroom as well as on the field of competition."

Byrne previously received a pay bump in August of last year, when his salary increased to $980,000 a year which was scheduled to rise to as much as $1.13 million by 2024-25.

Byrne, who will turn 48 later this month, was hired by Alabama in March of 2017 replacing Bill Battle. During his tenure, Alabama has won a national championship, three SEC championships and has produced 75 All-American student-athletes across all its sports. The Crimson Tide has also seen success off the field under Byrne as it has generated 21 Academic All-Americans and has seen more than 300 student-athletes earn their degrees.

Byrne is also responsible for launching the Crimson Standard, a $600 million plan to update Bryant-Denny Stadium, Coleman Coliseum as well as other sports facilities.