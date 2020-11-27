BamaInsider - Alabama at LSU rescheduled for Dec. 5

Alabama will get a chance at revenge in back-to-back weeks as the SEC announced it has rearranged its schedule, allowing the Crimson Tide to make up its game against LSU. Alabama at LSU will now be played on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. CT on CBS, the league office announced Friday.

“The cooperation and flexibility of our coaches, athletics directors and campus leaders along with the dedication of our student-athletes now provides the opportunity to reach this point in the season with the ability for each SEC team to play ten football games in 2020,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “We knew before the season there would be interruptions and scheduling challenges related to COVID-19 and we will continue to manage the remaining weeks of the football schedule to allow for as many games to be played as possible, with a continuing focus on determining an SEC champion.”

The Alabama at Arkansas game originally scheduled for December 5 will be rescheduled. The most likely date for that matchup appears to be Dec. 12. The current revised schedule is contingent on the absence of additional postponements prior to December 5.

No. 1 Alabama is set to take on No. 22 Auburn on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium. Auburn and LSU both defeated Alabama last year, marking the Tide's first multi-loss regular season since 2010.

Alabama and LSU were originally scheduled to play on Nov. 14 before that game was postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Tigers program.

Nick Saban’s availability for the rescheduled matchup is uncertain at the moment. The Alabama head coach will miss this weekend’s Iron Bowl after testing positive for COVID-19 with symptoms on Wednesday.

SEC rules state that individuals with a symptomatic infection must isolate at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms. In addition, at least 24 hours must have passed since the last fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and symptom improvement has occurred.

Saban did not state when he first started experiencing symptoms. Assuming they started on Wednesday, he would need to be isolated until next Friday, a day before Alabama would play LSU.