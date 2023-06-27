TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Contracts for 12 Alabama coaches and assistants were approved Tuesday by the compensation committee of the Alabama Board of Trustees. Among those receiving new deals were recently-hired head baseball coach Rob Vaughn as well as Alabama basketball’s two new assistants Austin Claunch and Ryan Pannone. New women’s tennis coach Jonatan Berhane also had his new contract approved. Six returning head coaches received new deals as Patrick Murphy (softball), Kristy Curry (women’s basketball), Ashley Johnston (gymnastics), Jay Seawell (men’s golf) Margo Geer (women’s tennis) and Dan Waters (track and field/cross country) all earned raises. In addition to Vaughn’s hiring, Alabama also approved a new deal for baseball assistant Jason Jackson, who served as the team’s interim coach at the end of the season before being promoted to associate head coach earlier this month. Alabama head athletic trainer Jeff Allen also received a new deal in his 16th year with the university. Here’s a full list of the new deals:

BASEBALL

Rob Vaughn — Vaughn was hired as Alabama’s next permanent baseball coach earlier this month. He received a five-year deal worth $900,000 annually through June 30, 2028. The contract involves several potential bonuses based on his team's performance both in the classroom and on the field. He can earn $10,000 if his program reaches or exceeds an 85% graduation rate and achieves an Academic Progress Rate score that is above the NCAA-defined cut score. Additionally, he will receive a month's salary if his team wins or holds a share of the SEC regular-season title. Other incentives include winning the SEC Tournament (half a month's salary), making an NCAA Super Regional appearance (.75 of a month's salary), making the College World Series (one month's salary), making the CWS final series (1.5 month's salary) and winning the national title (two month's salary). Only the highest level of achievement shall be paid among those. His buyout will is set at $2.25 million for the coming season and drops down to $1.8 million in July of 2025 and $900,000 in July of 2026. Vaughn doesn't have a buyout in the final two years of his contract. Jason Jackson — After leading the Crimson Tide to a 13-6 record and an NCAA regional title during his time as interim head coach last season, Jackson was awarded a two-year extension worth $300,000 annually through June 30, 2025.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Austin Claunch — Alabama hired Claunch as an assistant in April after he spent the past five seasons as the head coach of Nicholls State. He received a two-year deal worth $275,000 annually through April 30, 2025. Ryan Pannone — Alabama brought in Pannone from the New Orleans Pelicans' G League affiliate in April. He received a two-year deal worth $330,000 annually through April 30, 2025. The deals for Claunch and Pannone both include incentives that will see each assistant earn one month's salary if Alabama wins either the SEC regular-season title or conference tournament. Other incentives include an appearance in the NCAA Tournament (8% of annual base salary), an appearance in the Sweet 16 (12% of annual base salary) an appearance in the Elite Eight (16% of annual base salary) an appearance in the Final Four (18% of annual base salary). Only the highest level of achievement shall be paid among those.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Kristy Curry — Curry finished her 10th season with Alabama’s women’s basketball team this spring. She received a four-year deal worth $275,000 annually through June 30, 2027.

MEN'S GOLF

Jay Seawell — Seawell is has been with the Crimson Tide since 2002 and won back-to-back national titles in 2013 and 2014. He received a five-year deal worth $285,000 annually through June 30, 2028.

GYMNASTICS

Ashley Johnston — Johnson is completed her first year as Alabama’s gymnastics coach last year. She received a five-year deal worth $205,000 annually through June 30, 2028.

SOFTBALL

Patrick Murphy — Murphy just finished his 25th season as Alabama’s softball coach. He received a five-year deal worth $530,000 annually through June 30, 2028.

WOMEN'S SWIMMING

Margo Geer — Alabama hired Geer after the 2020-21 season. She will get a three-year deal worth $160,000 annually through June 30, 2026.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Jonatan Berhane — After spending the past five seasons as an assistant coach at Alabama, Berhane was promoted in April following the retirement of long-time head coach Jenny Mize. He received a three-year deal worth $135,000 annually through June 30, 2026.

TRACK AND FIELD/CROSS COUNTRY

Dan Waters — Waters has been with Alabama since 2011. He received a four-year deal worth $275,000 annually through June 30, 2027.

TRAINING STAFF