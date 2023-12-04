All season long, Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats has been looking for defensive effort from his squad.

Monday night, the Crimson Tide finally responded.

Limiting the Arkansas State Red Wolves to their second-lowest scoring game of the season, Alabama came away with an 89-65 victory at home.

“First half I felt like we were great defensively,” point guard Mark Sears said. “And the second half kind of let off of that.”

After giving up at least 85 points in the last three games, Nate Oats’ squad came out with a goal in mind to be ruthless on defense. Jumping the passing lanes all night long, Alabama forced 15 turnovers, 12 of which came in the first half alone.

Not only did the Crimson Tide take the ball away, they also kept the ball out of the hoop as well. The Red Wolves shot just 34% from the field and shot 6-for-30 from beyond the arc. Rim protection was contagious throughout the lineup, with four players tallying at least one block. As a team, Alabama tallied eight blocks.

“In the first half, we were pretty good,” Oats said. “We were 0.74 (points per possession) in the first half and 0.97 in the second half. If we could’ve been 0.74 in both halves, I would’ve been really happy with it.”

Arkansas State put up only 28 points in the first half and struggled to make shots from anywhere on the floor. However, as the lead grew, the defensive effort slowed down as Alabama gave up 37 points in the second half.

Leading the charge on defense was the West Virginia transfer, Mohamed Wague, as he swiped away four steals and swatted away three shots as well. Right behind him was the other Mo, the freshman center Mohamed Dioubate as he tallied three blocks as well.

Defensively, this was Alabama’s best performance since it gave up 46 points to South Alabama just a few weeks ago. After struggling to keep teams from scoring in the last few games, this is a step in the right direction.

“It was closer than we’ve been,” Oats said when asked about a complete game defensively. “I think if we would have rebounded it better, the second half would’ve been better.”

Alabama will face its toughest obstacle next, as it will travel to Toronto to take on the No. 9 Purdue Boilermakers with the reigning national player of the year, Zach Edey. The Crimson Tide will face the Boilermakers on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. CT.