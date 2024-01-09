Heading into Tuesday night's SEC home opener, Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats discussed how he wanted to see more of his players wanting to compete hard every night, along with striving to earn more blue-collar points through effort plays.

After a slow start against South Carolina, Oats got what he wanted, as the Crimson Tide put together an inspired second half to blowout the Gamecocks 74-47 inside Coleman Coliseum.

“We were very competitive, competed hard for probably the last 35 minutes or so of that game,” Oats said. “The starters just got to get it together a little bit more to start the game out, but I thought for 35 minutes we competed hard.”

Currently, South Carolina allows an average of 0.933 points per possession, which ranks 41st in the country. On the other hand, the Crimson Tide allows an average of 1.01 points per possession, which ranks 172nd in the country. However, it was Alabama’s defense that appeared to have the upper hand against the Gamecocks.

On the perimeter, Alabama’s defense was everywhere in the passing lanes. Sophomore Rylan Griffen and senior Aaron Estrada finished their nights with a couple of steals each. Meanwhile, senior Mark Sears led the team with three steals of his own.

“I just have to do my work early,” Sears said. “I got to try to push them out and then I know I have help behind me.”

Though the first half wasn’t very pretty for either team offensively, the Crimson Tide still entered the locker room at halftime with a 30-29 lead after forcing eight turnovers from the Gamecocks.

“They got us out of the gate, I didn’t think we were ready to play,” Oats said. “We had four turnovers in our first five possessions, they scored 13 quick ones on us. After we got settled in, we did a really good job the rest of the half.”

However, it was the second half where the defensive intensity really turned up.

South Carolina started off ice cold in the second period, missing its first 10 shots in a row and giving up three turnovers as well. From there, Alabama’s defense was in total control for the rest of the game.

“If you take away the beginning of the game, I think by far, the last 35 or 36 minutes of the game, it's by far been our best defensive performance of the year,” Oats said.

In the second half, the Gamecocks shot just 22% from the field, and 2-for-12 from three-point range, along with having nine turnovers as well. Continuing to force misses and turnovers, Alabama completed a huge statement game for the rest of the conference.

Continuing SEC play this weekend, the Crimson Tide will travel to Starkville to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m. CT.