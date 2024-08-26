TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s coaching box will be a bit less crowded this season. Entering game week for Saturday’s opener against Western Kentucky, the Crimson Tide revealed where each of its 10 assistants will be assigned during games this fall.

Offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan and safeties coach Colin Hitschler will be up in the booth, but Alabama’s eight other on-field assistants will be joining head coach Kalen DeBoer on the sideline. Last year, Alabama had four of its assistants in the booth as then-offensive coordinator Tommy Rees was joined by then-defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, as well as then-inside linebackers coach Robert Bala and then-tight ends coach Joe Cox.

A big factor in this year’s configuration is the new NCAA rule that allows coaches to communicate with one player on the field through helmet radios. Quarterback Jalen Milroe will wear the designated helmet communicator when Alabama is on offense, while linebacker Deontae Lawson will be able to tune into coaches when the Tide’s defense is on the field. Coach-to-player communication will be shut off with 15 or fewer seconds on the play clock or with the snap of the ball — whichever comes first.

Alabama practiced using the technology in both of its preseason scrimmages. During his Monday press conference, DeBoer expressed confidence in how his assistants have been able to communicate with players through the devices.

“I think they’ve done a great job really trying to refine how they want that communication to happen and working closely with those players and where the communication, the devices in the helmets, what did you like? What don’t you like?,” DeBoer said. “So, the game happens fast. We want to make sure these guys are able to play fast. The preparation throughout the week, the preparation we’ve had all fall camp, that’s what these guys got to really rely on for most of what they’re going to get.”

While communication will be key to the new setup, Alabama is also being mindful not to overwhelm its players with too much talk between plays.

“I thought they’ve done a really good job the last couple weeks, really the scrimmages we really tried to lock in on the times where just, ‘What’s this going to feel like?’” DeBoer said. “And there’s two major scrimmages, but we scrimmage and move the ball a lot against each other offensively and defensively all through fall camp and just trying to hone in on that one thing that might be something you say, or nothing at all.”

No. 5 Alabama will open its season against Western Kentucky on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.