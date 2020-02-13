Alabama announced the time and date for its annual A-Day game. The spring scrimmage will be held on Saturday, April 18 at 1 p.m. inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Television coverage will be announced at a later date.

The A-Day game serves as the Crimson Tide's 15th and final practice of spring cam and is free to the public. More information, including additional activities, traffic and parking will be posted on rolltide.com when it becomes available.

Special note from UA Athletics

Ongoing construction at Bryant-Denny Stadium will limit the stadium’s capacity for the 2020 A-Day Game to approximately 30,000-35,000. Seating will be available on the east and south sides in the lower and upper bowls. There will be limited concessions available at select stands and four water stations set up throughout the concourses.

Once capacity at Bryant-Denny Stadium is reached, Sewell-Thomas Stadium will be opened and fans can watch the game live on the video board while also being able to access restrooms and concessions.