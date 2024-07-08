Alabama announces SEC Media Days attendees
Kalen DeBoer will be joined by Tyler Booker, Jalen Milroe and Malachi Moore next week as the quartet represents Alabama at SEC Football Media Days in Dallas. The four-day event will be held in the Omni Dallas Hotel with Alabama’s turn behind the mic scheduled for Wednesday, July 17.
There weren't any surprises with Alabama's selections this year. Milroe and Moore return as team captains from last season while Booker has been one of the most outspoken members of the team over the past year. All three players will be making their SEC Media Days debut along with DeBoer, who replaced Nick Saban as head coach in January.
Milroe is one of 11 quarterbacks selected to attend the event. Kentucky South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt are the only schools that won’t be sending a passer. The Katy, Texas native will be one of the most high-profile players at the event, as he is currently tied for the fifth-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy. Last season, Milroe completed 65.8% of his passes for 2,834 yards and 23 touchdowns with six interceptions while adding 531 yards and 12 more scores on the ground.
Booker figures to be the leader of Alabama’s offensive line after breaking out during his first season as a starter last year. The junior guard earned a 74.1 pass-blocking grade as well as a 71.2 run-blocking mark from Pro Football Focus last season.
Moore elected to return for his fifth season and should be the leading voice in a secondary that loses the four other starters from last year’s preferred nickel unit. Last season, the Trussville, Alabama native recorded 52 tackles, including five for a loss, to go with five pass deflections and an interception.
Along with their head coaches, each SEC school will be represented by three players. Here’s a list of who was selected by each team.
Alabama
Jalen Milroe, QB, Junior
Tyler Booker, OL, Junior
Malachi Moore, DB, Graduate Student
Arkansas
Andrew Armstrong, WR, Senior
Taylen Green, QB, Junior
Landon Jackson, DE, Senior
Auburn
Payton Thorne, QB, Senior
Eugene Asante, LB, Senior
Keldric Faulk, DE, Sophomore
Florida
Graham Mertz, QB, Senior
Shemar James, ILB, Junior
Montrell Johnson Jr., RB, Senior
Georgia
Carson Beck, QB, Senior
Mykel Williams, DL, Junior
Malaki Starks, S, Junior
Kentucky
Marques Cox, OL, Senior
D’Eryk Jackson, LB, Senior
Deone Walker, DL, Junior
LSU
Garrett Nussmeier, QB, Junior
Mason Taylor, TE, Junior
Harold Perkins, LB, Junior
Ole Miss
Jaxson Dart, QB, Senior
Tre Harris, WR, Senior
Jared Ivey, DE, Senior
Mississippi State
Blake Shapen, QB, Senior
Albert Reese IV, OL, Junior
John Lewis, LB, Senior
Missouri
Luther Burden III, WR, Junior
Brady Cook, QB, Senior
Kristian Williams, DL, Senior
Oklahoma
Jackson Arnold, QB, Sophomore
Danny Stutsman, LB, Senior
Billy Bowman Jr., DB, Senior
South Carolina
Alex Huntley, DT, Senior
Luke Doty, ATH, Senior
Debo Williams, LB, Senior
Tennessee
Cooper Mays, C, Senior
Keenan Pili, LB, Senior
Omari Thomas , DL, Senior
Texas
Quinn Ewers, QB, Junior
Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Junior
Jahdae Barron, DB, Senior
Texas A&M
Shemar Turner, DL, Senior
Taurean York, LB, Sophomore
Trey Zuhn III, OL, Junior
Vanderbilt
Gunnar Hansen, OL, Senior
Langston Patterson, LB, Junior
CJ Taylor, S, Senior