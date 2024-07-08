Kalen DeBoer will be joined by Tyler Booker, Jalen Milroe and Malachi Moore next week as the quartet represents Alabama at SEC Football Media Days in Dallas. The four-day event will be held in the Omni Dallas Hotel with Alabama’s turn behind the mic scheduled for Wednesday, July 17.

There weren't any surprises with Alabama's selections this year. Milroe and Moore return as team captains from last season while Booker has been one of the most outspoken members of the team over the past year. All three players will be making their SEC Media Days debut along with DeBoer, who replaced Nick Saban as head coach in January.

Milroe is one of 11 quarterbacks selected to attend the event. Kentucky South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt are the only schools that won’t be sending a passer. The Katy, Texas native will be one of the most high-profile players at the event, as he is currently tied for the fifth-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy. Last season, Milroe completed 65.8% of his passes for 2,834 yards and 23 touchdowns with six interceptions while adding 531 yards and 12 more scores on the ground.

Booker figures to be the leader of Alabama’s offensive line after breaking out during his first season as a starter last year. The junior guard earned a 74.1 pass-blocking grade as well as a 71.2 run-blocking mark from Pro Football Focus last season.

Moore elected to return for his fifth season and should be the leading voice in a secondary that loses the four other starters from last year’s preferred nickel unit. Last season, the Trussville, Alabama native recorded 52 tackles, including five for a loss, to go with five pass deflections and an interception.

Along with their head coaches, each SEC school will be represented by three players. Here’s a list of who was selected by each team.

Alabama

Jalen Milroe, QB, Junior

Tyler Booker, OL, Junior

Malachi Moore, DB, Graduate Student

Arkansas

Andrew Armstrong, WR, Senior

Taylen Green, QB, Junior

Landon Jackson, DE, Senior

Auburn

Payton Thorne, QB, Senior

Eugene Asante, LB, Senior

Keldric Faulk, DE, Sophomore

Florida

Graham Mertz, QB, Senior

Shemar James, ILB, Junior

Montrell Johnson Jr., RB, Senior

Georgia

Carson Beck, QB, Senior

Mykel Williams, DL, Junior

Malaki Starks, S, Junior

Kentucky

Marques Cox, OL, Senior

D’Eryk Jackson, LB, Senior

Deone Walker, DL, Junior

LSU

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, Junior

Mason Taylor, TE, Junior

Harold Perkins, LB, Junior

Ole Miss

Jaxson Dart, QB, Senior

Tre Harris, WR, Senior

Jared Ivey, DE, Senior

Mississippi State

Blake Shapen, QB, Senior

Albert Reese IV, OL, Junior

John Lewis, LB, Senior

Missouri

Luther Burden III, WR, Junior

Brady Cook, QB, Senior

Kristian Williams, DL, Senior

Oklahoma

Jackson Arnold, QB, Sophomore

Danny Stutsman, LB, Senior

Billy Bowman Jr., DB, Senior

South Carolina

Alex Huntley, DT, Senior

Luke Doty, ATH, Senior

Debo Williams, LB, Senior

Tennessee

Cooper Mays, C, Senior

Keenan Pili, LB, Senior

Omari Thomas , DL, Senior

Texas

Quinn Ewers, QB, Junior

Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Junior

Jahdae Barron, DB, Senior

Texas A&M

Shemar Turner, DL, Senior

Taurean York, LB, Sophomore

Trey Zuhn III, OL, Junior

Vanderbilt

Gunnar Hansen, OL, Senior

Langston Patterson, LB, Junior

CJ Taylor, S, Senior