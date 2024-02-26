The leaders of Alabama’s secondary are now set. First-year Crimson Tide football coach Kalen DeBoer announced the hiring of Maurice Linguist and Colin Hitschler as co-defensive coordinators and secondary coaches on Monday.

Linguist, 39, comes to Alabama after spending the past three years as the head coach at Buffalo. Hitschler, 37, joins the team after serving as Wisconsin’s co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach last season.

“We are excited to have Maurice and Colin join our staff at Alabama,” DeBoer said through a release from the university. “Maurice brings both head coaching experience and an established record of success coaching defensive backs. Colin boasts a wealth of knowledge and experience, has a reputation for developing the skill sets of the players he coaches and is an excellent tactician. They are both proven recruiters and outstanding teachers.”

During his three seasons at Buffalo, Linquist coached the ulls to a 14-23 record. His best year came in 2022 when he led the team to a 7-6 record and a win over Georgia Southern in the Camelia Bowl.

“I have always had an incredible admiration for Alabama’s long history of success,” Linguist said through the university’s release. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to help Coach DeBoer continue that winning tradition, while developing our players both on and off the field.”

Before his time as a head coach, Linguist spent the 2020 season coaching cornerbacks for the Dallas Cowboys. That season the Cowboys’ secondary forced 10 interceptions while allowing the fifth-fewest passing first downs in the league (180).

Linguist also has experienced coaching secondaries at the college level, spending time at Texas A&M (2018-19), Minnesota (2017), Mississippi State (2016), Iowa State (2014-15), Buffalo (2012-13), James Madison (2009-11) and Valdosta State (2000). The Dallas native played safety at Baylor from 2003-06 and started his coaching career as a graduate assistant for his alma mater.

Hitschler had success in his lone season at Wisconsin, helping safety Hunter Wohler lead the team with 120 tackles to go along with two interceptions and six pass deflections. The Badgers finished the season ranked No. 20 nationally in scoring defense, allowing 20.2 points per game.

“I have worked in this state, and I understand the importance of Alabama football and its winning tradition,” Hitschler said. “I am excited to have the chance to continue to uphold the Alabama standard while helping the young men in this program to become the best versions of themselves.”

Before spending a season at Wisconsin, Hitschler spent five seasons at Cincinnati from 2018-22 where he began as a defensive quality control coach before coaching safeties. He was named Football Scoop’s Defensive Backs Coach of the Year in 2020.

The Bearcats went 13-1 in 2021, winning the American Athletic Championship before losing to Alabama in the College Football

Playoff.

Led by the nation’s best pass defense, Cincinnati secured its first-ever 13-0 record in 2021, winning a second-straight American Athletic Conference Championship and advancing to the College Football Playoff. Hitschler played a big part in shaping Cincinnati’s pass defense which finished second in the nation allowing 169.2 yards per game through the air that year.

This will be Hitschler's second stint in the state of Alabama as he spent four seasons at the University of South Alabama from 2014-17, beginning as a defensive graduate assistant before moving to the director of football operations and later safeties coach. He also served as a graduate assistant at Arkansas State in 2013.

A native of Philadelphia, Hitschler wrestled at Pennsylvania for four years before earning his degree in communications and commerce in 2010. He got his coaching start as a training camp assistant for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009 before serving as a player personal assistant for the Kansas City Chiefs the following year.

While appropriate members of The Board of Trustees have been notified of the proposed terms and conditions of this proposed appointment, the financial terms remain subject to approval by The Board of Trustees.