Alabama announces four permanent team captains for 2024 season

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) celebrates his touchdown against the LSU Tigers with offensive lineman Tyler Booker (52) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the LSU Tigers 42-28. Photo | John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Tony Tsoukalas • TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
@Tony_Tsoukalas

In a change from recent years, Alabama will enter the coming season with its permanent team captains already decided. Quarterback Jalen Milroe and safety Malachi Moore will repeat as permanent team captains, while offensive lineman Tyler Booker and linebacker Deontae Lawson will also hold the honor last year.

Permanent team captains were voted on by the players. Previously, Alabama waited until its end-of-the-year banquet in December to announce the honor. Keeping with Alabama’s tradition, all four of this year’s team captains will have their handprints and footprints cemented outside of Denny Chimes on Alabama’s campus. Team captains will also participate in the pregame coin toss before games.

Milroe started 13 games last season, completing 65.8% of his passes for 2,834 yards and 23 touchdowns with six interceptions. The dual-threat quarterback also carried the ball for 531 yards and 12 more scores on the ground.

Moore returned for his fifth season with Alabama and is one of the few remaining players from the Tide’s last national title team in 2020. Last season, the Trussville, Alabama native recorded 52 tackles, including five for a loss, with a quarterback hurry. He also had five pass deflections and an interception.

Booker is coming off his first season as a starter and has developed into the voice of Alabama’s offensive line. The starting left guard was one of the Tide’s most consistent linemen last year, earning a 74.1 pass-blocking mark and a 71.2 run-blocking mark from Pro Football Focus.

Lawson joins Moore as one of the returning leaders on Alabama’s defense. Last season, the Mobile Alabama native ranked second on the team with 67 tackles despite missing three games due to injury. Lawson also recorded 5.5 tackles for a loss, including three sacks, to go with four quarterback hurries and four pass deflections.

Last season, Milroe, Moore and edge rusher Dallas Turner were voted as team captains.

