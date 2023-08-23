Eli Gold will return to the radio booth inside Bryant-Denny Stadium this fall. Wednesday, Alabama announced the long-time play-by-play announcer will call home games this season while Chris Stewart will take his place during road games.

Gold, 69, has been the voice of the Crimson Tide since 1988 but was unable to call games last season after being diagnosed with stage 3 cancer. Stewart called games in his absence last season.

“I love Eli," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said earlier this month. "He’s been with us for a long time. He’s kind of part of the tradition around here in terms of the expectation of being the voice of the Crimson Tide network in a lot of ways — whether it's a radio show or whatever it is. I’m just happy for him and his family that he’s getting healthier, he’s able to get around and he’s going to be able to get back and do what he loves doing.

"We're going to do everything we can to support him and even though it may not be 100 percent full-throttle — sort of working him back into it. But I’m excited to have him back because I love working with him."

In addition, Alabama announced that Tyler Watts will replace John Parker Wilson as the color analyst alongside Gold and Stewart for Crimson Tide Sports Network. Wilson, who played quarterback at Alabama from 2005-08, has served as the color analyst for the past five years.

Watts also played quarterback at Alabama from 1999-2002. He has worked with CTSN since 2003.