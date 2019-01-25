Ticker
Alabama announces date for A-Day game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama announced Friday that the 2019 Golden Flake A-Day Spring Football Game will be played on Saturday, April 13, at 1 p.m. Television coverage will be announced at a later date.

The annual A-Day Game is the 15th and final practice of the spring and takes place at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Admission will once again be free to the public. More information on A-Day, including additional activities, traffic and parking will be posted on rolltide.com when it becomes available.

