Alabama announces award winners at 2024 team banquet

Alabama dished out awards at its yearly team banquet on Sunday and the format looked different from previous seasons. Instead of voting on team captains as was the practice under Nick Saban, the team voted on several individual awards while honoring captains Jalen Milroe, Tyler Booker, Deontae Lawson and Malachi Moore with framed jerseys.

Milroe and Booker were vote as Alabama’s Most Valuable Players. Other awards, included the Most Inspiring Player, which was given to Booker. Milroe, Booker and wide receiver Ryan Williams earned offensive player of the year recognition from their teammates, while Lawson and Jihaad Campbell earned defensive players of the year honors. Tide punter James Burnip and receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. were recognized by their teammates as the most outstanding special-teamers.

Here’s the full list of awards from Alabama’s team banquet.

Outstanding Senior Scholar

To the senior with the highest GPA

Justin Jefferson, Malachi Moore

Commitment to Academic Excellence Award

To the player who has demonstrated the greatest commitment and achievement in his academic endeavors during the previous year

Olaus Alinen, Justice Haynes, Jalen Milroe

Unsung Hero Award

To the player who has made significant contributions to the success of the team and received the least recognition for it

DaShawn Jones, Zavier Mincey, Damon Payne Jr., Jaeden Roberts, Que Robinson, Geno VanDeMark, Richard Young

Iron Man Award

To the player(s) who have shown the most dedication to the individual and team goals of the Crimson Tide’s year-round strength and conditioning program

CJ Dippre, Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Bray Hubbard, Tim Smith

Pat Trammell Award

To a senior player whose character and contributions to the Alabama Football Team most personify the All-American youth of today and has reflected qualities of Integrity, Character, Importance of Academics and Inspirational Leadership during their time at Alabama

Jah-Marien Latham, Robbie Ouzts, Que Robinson

Outstanding Defensive Performer

To the player with the most tackles/points

Jihaad Campbell, Domani Jackson, Deontae Lawson, Malachi Moore

Up-Front Award

To the outstanding lineman from each unit

Tyler Booker, Parker Brailsford, LT Overton, Kadyn Proctor, Qua Russaw

Defensive Achievement Award

To the player who has played a critical role in the effectiveness of this unit

Zabien Brown, Bray Hubbard, Tim Keenan III, Tim Smith

Offensive Achievement Award

To the player who has played a critical role in the effectiveness of this unit

Germie Bernard, Kendrick Law, Jam Miller, Elijah Pritchett

President’s Award

To a player from each unit who has shown perseverance in making outstanding contributions to the team’s success

Josh Cuevas, Wilkin Formby, Keon Sabb, DeVonta Smith, James Smith

Jefferson County Distinguished Alumnus Award

A former player who has exemplified the principles, values, character and attitude that make a person successful either during a particular life experience or over a period of time

Scott Hunter

Most Inspiring Player

To the player who affects the whole team by his attitude as well as his performance (voted on by the players)

Tyler Booker

Special Teams Player of the Year Award

To the most valuable special teams player (voted on by the players)

James Burnip, Emmanuel Henderson Jr.

Offensive Player of the Year Award

To the most valuable offensive player (voted on by the players)

Tyler Booker, Jalen Milroe, Ryan Williams

Defensive Player of the Year Award

To the most valuable defensive player (voted on by the players)

Jihaad Campbell, Deontae Lawson, Malachi Moore

Most Valuable Player Award

To the overall most valuable player on the team (voted on by the players)

Tyler Booker, Jalen Milroe

Captain Awards

To the players elected by their teammates as permanent team captains (voted on by the players in the preseason)

Tyler Booker, Deontae Lawson, Jalen Milroe, Malachi Moore