Alabama announces award winners at 2024 team banquet

Alabama dished out awards at its yearly team banquet on Sunday and the format looked different from previous seasons. Instead of voting on team captains as was the practice under Nick Saban, the team voted on several individual awards while honoring captains Jalen Milroe, Tyler Booker, Deontae Lawson and Malachi Moore with framed jerseys.
Milroe and Booker were vote as Alabama’s Most Valuable Players. Other awards, included the Most Inspiring Player, which was given to Booker. Milroe, Booker and wide receiver Ryan Williams earned offensive player of the year recognition from their teammates, while Lawson and Jihaad Campbell earned defensive players of the year honors. Tide punter James Burnip and receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. were recognized by their teammates as the most outstanding special-teamers.
Here’s the full list of awards from Alabama’s team banquet.
Outstanding Senior Scholar
To the senior with the highest GPA
Justin Jefferson, Malachi Moore
Commitment to Academic Excellence Award
To the player who has demonstrated the greatest commitment and achievement in his academic endeavors during the previous year
Olaus Alinen, Justice Haynes, Jalen Milroe
Unsung Hero Award
To the player who has made significant contributions to the success of the team and received the least recognition for it
DaShawn Jones, Zavier Mincey, Damon Payne Jr., Jaeden Roberts, Que Robinson, Geno VanDeMark, Richard Young
Iron Man Award
To the player(s) who have shown the most dedication to the individual and team goals of the Crimson Tide’s year-round strength and conditioning program
CJ Dippre, Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Bray Hubbard, Tim Smith
Pat Trammell Award
To a senior player whose character and contributions to the Alabama Football Team most personify the All-American youth of today and has reflected qualities of Integrity, Character, Importance of Academics and Inspirational Leadership during their time at Alabama
Jah-Marien Latham, Robbie Ouzts, Que Robinson
Outstanding Defensive Performer
To the player with the most tackles/points
Jihaad Campbell, Domani Jackson, Deontae Lawson, Malachi Moore
Up-Front Award
To the outstanding lineman from each unit
Tyler Booker, Parker Brailsford, LT Overton, Kadyn Proctor, Qua Russaw
Defensive Achievement Award
To the player who has played a critical role in the effectiveness of this unit
Zabien Brown, Bray Hubbard, Tim Keenan III, Tim Smith
Offensive Achievement Award
To the player who has played a critical role in the effectiveness of this unit
Germie Bernard, Kendrick Law, Jam Miller, Elijah Pritchett
President’s Award
To a player from each unit who has shown perseverance in making outstanding contributions to the team’s success
Josh Cuevas, Wilkin Formby, Keon Sabb, DeVonta Smith, James Smith
Jefferson County Distinguished Alumnus Award
A former player who has exemplified the principles, values, character and attitude that make a person successful either during a particular life experience or over a period of time
Scott Hunter
Most Inspiring Player
To the player who affects the whole team by his attitude as well as his performance (voted on by the players)
Tyler Booker
Special Teams Player of the Year Award
To the most valuable special teams player (voted on by the players)
James Burnip, Emmanuel Henderson Jr.
Offensive Player of the Year Award
To the most valuable offensive player (voted on by the players)
Tyler Booker, Jalen Milroe, Ryan Williams
Defensive Player of the Year Award
To the most valuable defensive player (voted on by the players)
Jihaad Campbell, Deontae Lawson, Malachi Moore
Most Valuable Player Award
To the overall most valuable player on the team (voted on by the players)
Tyler Booker, Jalen Milroe
Captain Awards
To the players elected by their teammates as permanent team captains (voted on by the players in the preseason)
Tyler Booker, Deontae Lawson, Jalen Milroe, Malachi Moore