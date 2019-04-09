TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama and Oklahoma announced a home-and-home series between the Crimson Tide and Sooners for 2032 and 2033 seasons on Tuesday.

“We’ve worked diligently at adding high-caliber home-and-home series to our future football non-conference schedules, and we are excited to announce this one with Oklahoma for the 2032 and 2033 seasons,” Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne said. “Alabama and Oklahoma are two of the most storied programs in college football history, and this certainly will give both teams and fan bases a tremendous opportunity during the regular season.”

The first game will take place in Norman, Okla., on September 11, 2032, with Oklahoma returning the trip to Tuscaloosa on September 10, 2033.

Alabama and Oklahoma have met on six occasions with the Sooners holding a 3-2-1 advantage in the series. Alabama won the most recent match 45-34 in the Capital One Orange Bowl this past season. The Tide is 2-0 in Orange Bowl games against OU while also earning a tie in the 1970 Bluebonnet Bowl in Houston.

“Alabama and Oklahoma are two of the most tradition-rich programs in college football history, and we are pleased to be able to add a home-and-home series with them to our schedule in 2032 and 2033,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “We played an exciting game with OU this past season in the Orange Bowl and matchups like this are so important to college football. It is not only great for the fans, but our team always enjoys challenges like these outside of SEC play.”

Alabama is scheduled to open the 2019 season on Aug. 31 in Atlanta against Duke in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game before beginning the home schedule against New Mexico State on Sept. 7.

Information in this report was acquired from a recent University of Alabama release.