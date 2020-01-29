News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-29 07:43:51 -0600') }} football Edit

Alabama among early leaders for talented 2021 pass rusher Dylan Brooks

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

After loading up at outside linebacker this year, Alabama recently hosted one of the top pass rushers of the 2021 class. Rivals100 defender Dylan Brooks was on campus over the weekend as he spoke w...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}