Alabama among early leaders for talented 2021 pass rusher Dylan Brooks
After loading up at outside linebacker this year, Alabama recently hosted one of the top pass rushers of the 2021 class. Rivals100 defender Dylan Brooks was on campus over the weekend as he spoke w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news