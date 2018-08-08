Alabama aiming to snag commitments soon
Fall practice has started for colleges and high schools throughout the country. It typically means most prospects place recruiting on the back burner. Decisions are on hold for a while. The University of Alabama has 20 commitments in the 2019 class. The numbers are getting tight. The majority of Alabama targets will commit after official visits. However, there are a few players to watch in the next month or so as decisions might happen sooner rather than later.
