Jack and Tony break down Alabama's first two additions in the Class of 2026, four-star defensive backs Jamarrion Gordon and Dorian Barney, with nuggets from both players' recruitments They also give updates on Mark Sears and Jarin Stevenson's draft process and finish the show by ranking Alabama's away game trips for the upcoming football season.





Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/1rs8WLmEAlnQvv3efMXjqo?si=25f18cc77e8c4341