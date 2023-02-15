Nick Saban’s coaching staff is added another experienced member. Alabama added Ken Whisenhunt to its staff directory Wednesday night, listing the former NFL head coach as a special assistant to the head coach.

Wisenhunt, who served as a head coach for eight seasons with the Arizona Cardinals (2007-12) and Tennessee Titans (2014-15), worked as an offensive analyst at Penn State the past two seasons.

In addition to previous head coaching experience, Whisenhunt also has time also spent time as an offensive coordinator with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2013, 2016-19) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2004-06). His NFL resume also includes coaching tight ends for the Steelers (2001-03), Cleveland Browns (199) and Baltimore Ravens (1997-98) as well as coaching special teams for the New York Jets in 2000.

This will be Whisenhunt’s second stop in the SEC after beginning his coaching career at Vanderbilt where he oversaw special teams, tight ends and H-backs from 1995-96.

Along with Whisenhunt, Alabama added John Aylward as an analyst. Aylward worked under first-year offensive coordinator Tommy Rees last year.