Alabama is adding to its depth at the cornerback position. After hosting Lousiana-Lafayette transfer Trey Amos over the weekend, the Crimson Tide received a junior cornerback Tuesday.

Amos started 10 games over 11 appearances last year, leading ULL with eight pass breakups to go with 35 tackles, including one for a loss. He also blocked a punt. The 6-foot-1, 197-pound cornerback has logged 12 starts over 34 career games for the Ragin’ Cajuns, tallying 59 tackles, one interception and 14 pass breakups over that span. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Amos is Alabama's fourth transfer addition this offseason, following quarterback Tyler Buchner (Notre Dame), tight end C.J. Dippre (Maryland) and inside linebacker Trezmen Marshall (Georgia.) He'll join a Crimson Tide cornerbacks unit that doesn't feature much experience outside of returning starters Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold.

Last month, Nick Saban was asked about his team's options outside of McKinstry and Arnold, stating the team still has “a long ways to go,” toward building depth at the position.

“We need to make a lot of progress,” Saban said. “I think we’ve got guys who have ability to do it, but they have not developed the consistency or the confidence at the position they need to be able to play the way we want them to play. I think they’re very capable, but it’s going to be a work in progress for us.”