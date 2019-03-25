Richard Hunt, tight end from Briarcrest Christian in Eads, Tennessee, announced his decision to accept a preferred walk-on opportunity at the University of Alabama. The decision came after Hunt spent the weekend in Tuscaloosa. It was his first time visiting Alabama as a football recruit. However, he has been on campus several times since his sister is a sophomore at the Capstone.

Hunt is a very intriguing prospect at 6-foot-7, 250-pounds who has always played basketball. His best friend, Jackson Walker, was the starting quarterback and signed with Richmond. He talked him into playing football as a senior.

"He convinced me to come out, just try it and I ended up loving it," Hunt said. "I played basketball my whole life. My senior year was my first year playing football, so I was a little behind."

Hunt did well for an athlete who was learning a new sport and recorded 15 catches for 220 yards and five touchdowns. He attracted plenty of attention. Hunt received preferred walk-on offers from Alabama, Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Tennessee.

"Talking to Coach Saban just made me really want to go and play for a program like Alabama," he said. "I loved it. I love the way Coach Saban runs the whole program."

It was a bit of an eye opener watching the Crimson Tide practice on Saturday.

"There was a lot of movement and switching fields, so I think I’m going to have to get used to that," Hunt said.